Carole Baskin: Conned Into Giving Tell-All Interview with Fake Jimmy Fallon!

There's a non-zero percent chance that Carole Baskin killed her ex-husband and fed his corpse to a tiger.

So it's pretty hard to feel bad for the Tiger King star.

But it turns out that Baskin was tricked over the weekend into thinking she was giving an interview for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon...

... when, in reality, she was talking to a pair of YouTube personalities named Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.

On Sunday, Pieters and Manners released a video in which they explained that they duped Baskin into doing the back-and-forth by pretending to work for Fallon and his NBC talk show.

It's true.

Just when you thought the craziness surrounding Tiger King had finally calmed down.

The pair apparently lied to Baskin, telling her that their production company, Invisible Object, were responsible for booking interviews on behalf of Fallon's popular program.

Then, Pieters and Manners told Baskin she would be interviewed by Fallon himself via a Zoom conference call.. but they used sound bites from old clips of the late-night show to conduct the interview.

Pretty creative, no?

In the fake interview, Baskin talks about how she's doing amid the fallout from her many appearances on the aforementioned Netflix documentary.

"Well, unfortunately, due to the loss of tourism revenue, we had to let go about half of our staff," Baskin says.

"Thankfully, all of our animal care is done by volunteers so the animals are still getting their daily care, but it means all of us are having to work double-time to make sure that all of that happens."

For the nine or so people out there who didn't watch Tiger King:

Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue down in Florida.

She engaged for years in a feud with a man known as Joe Exotic, arguing in the press that Exotic abused all the animals he kept in his zoo.

The feud culminated in Exotic gettign convicted of hiring a hit man to try and murder Baskin, which you'd think would turn her into a sympathetic figure.

Except: Baskin's ex-husband vanished many years ago and some folks out there (Exotic among them) think Carole is responsible for his death.

(Seriously, you guys, go watch this disturbing and very entertaining show if you have not do so already)

Back to the phony interview, though;

"You look like you're really handling this whole quarantine well," says an old clip of Fallon in the exchange.

"Well, we have to," Baskin replies. "We have so many cats depending on us. We don't really have a choice in the situation."

Baskin continued to converse with the soundboard in the footage, discussing her level of preparedness for quarantine, the amount of big cats at her rescue and her work ethic.

"After COVID-19, I just don't know if we'll ever be able to do tours again," Baskin says at one point.

The polarizing personality has defended herself in multiple blog posts since Tiger King debuted on Netflix, but this was the first time she spoke out in public about her life since the series aired.

E! News, meanwhile, reached out to Baskin about the trick played upon her by these British YouTubers and she shared that while she was "suspicious" of the interview, she still had fun doing it.

"I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped," she told the outlet, concluding:

"But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank.

"It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean spirited."