Caelynn Miller-Keyes: I Should Have Been The Bachelorette, NOT Hannah Brown!

With all the talk about Peter Weber being the worst Bachelor in the show's history, many seem to have forgotten that Hannah Brown was also not a terribly popular choice when she was first announced as rose master general.

Alabama Hannah only made it to seventh place on Colton Underwood's season, and she didn't make much of an impression on fans.

As with Peter, Hannah's situation was made more difficult by the fact that there were other contestants from her season that fans felt would have been better suited to the gig.

For Peter, it was Mike Johnson -- for Hannah, it was Caelynn Miller Keyes.

There's still much debate over Hannah's season.

She gained a lot on her fans during her time on the show, but some viewers point to her more baffling choices -- such as the decision to accept Jed Wyatt's proposal -- as the beginning of the show's most recent period of decline.

But regardless of your personal feelings toward Hannah, it's not hard to see why Caelynn was not happy with the news that she had been passed over by Bachelorette execs.

Caelynn finished in Colton's top four, and it seems she was led to believe that the role of Bachelorette was hers for the taking.

"I remember getting the call that it wasn't me for Bachelorette and I was like, ‘Dang! That kind of sucks.' And then I found out it was [Hannah] at Women Tell All," Miller-Keyes said during a recent podcast interview.

"It hurt. It definitely hurt."

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Hannah was both a highly unconventional choice, and a former pageant rival of Caelynn's.

"It stung and I was upset and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn't. It was Hannah's," Miller-Keyes continued.

"Looking back on previous seasons, it's always been in the top four and then to branch out and to pick Hannah, it just hurt."

Of course, it all worked out in the end.

Caelynn went on Bachelor In Paradise, where she met Dean Unglert and the rest is history.

These days, Caelynn and Dean are dating, which makes them one of very few recent success stories in the Bachelor franchise.

"It has been so much fun because he brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is different than any other ones that I have had. He challenges me and pushes me in different ways," Miller-Keyes recently told E! News.

"He takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle," she added.

"He brings out the adventure side of me but also challenges me intellectually as well."

Motorcycles and sky-diving?

Someone tell Dean he's not on the Bachelorette anymore, and he doesn't have to risk life and limb for "adventurous" dates!