Cady Groves, Country Singer/Songwriter, Dead at 30

Cady Groves, a popular singer and songwriter who mostly worked within the country music industry, died suddenly on Sunday.

She was 30 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed by Cady's older brother, Cody, who wrote on Twitter that his sister had "[had] left this world."

He then added a lengthy follow-up in order to dispell some of the rumors that had been spreading online:

I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation.

In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm.

Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.

Added Cody:

She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.

Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.

Groves was best known for such tracks as "This Little Girl," "Love Actually," "Forget You," "Dreams" and "Oil and Water."

The artist is survived by her parents, Carol Pettit and Larry Groves; her four siblings, Cody, Kevan, Kyle and Kelsy; and three of her half-siblings, Adam, Carrie and Courtney Farmwald.

Horribly, she is the third child of the Groves family to pass away at a young age.

Her brother, Casey Groves, died on October 23, 2007 at the age of 28.

Then, on March 23, 2014, Cady's brother, Kelly Groves, also died, also at the age of 28.

"Hope you’re reunited with Kelly and Casey," Cody wrote.

A Kansas native, Groves released her first EP, A Month of Sundays, in 2009. Another EP, The Life of a Pirate, followed in 2010.

She then signed with RCA ... and toured alongside bands like Third Eye Blind, Good Charlotte and All Time Low on the Bamboozle Road Show in 2010 before dropping her first major-label EP, This Little Girl, in 2012.

Eventually, Cady left RCA and moved to New York-based independent label Vel Records.

She put out an EP on that label titled Dreams in 2015.

"Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album," Cody concluded his message.

"Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on."

Tweeted singer Brian Logan Dales;

"I’ve never worked with any songwriter who could open a vein and get vulnerable the way Cady Groves could.

"We wrote a lot of songs together for a while and I was inspired by her time after time. A truly underestimated masterclass of talent. Rest In Peace, old friend."

Her rep added that those closest to her "want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family."

In lieu of flowers, Cady’s family requested that donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares

May she rest in peace.