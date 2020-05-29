Britney Spears Delights Fans with First Music Release in Four Years!!

by at .

Britney Spears has been making lockdown easier on us all, and was finally able to reunite with her hunky boyfriend.

Now, she has shocked and thrilled millions of fans by releasing her first new music in four years.

Britney Spears Glory

Earlier this month, Britney told her fans and followers that she had heard them loud and clear.

"You asked for a new Glory cover," she acknowledged.

"Bnd since it went to number one," Britney reasoned, "we had to make it happen!"

"Couldn't have done it without you all!" she gushed about her 2016 album, Glory.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Red

But Britney had more up her sleeve than a new album cover for an existing album.

On Thursday, Britney stunned us all with the announcement that she would be dropping a track for streaming.

The track is out now and available for streaming across multiple platforms, including YouTube.

The song is "Mood Ring," and is available due to widely expressed demand by fans.

Britney Spears "Mood Ring" on youtube

"Mood Ring" isn't technically a new song -- it was on the Japanese exclusive release of Glory in 2016.

(Specifically, "Mood Ring" was recorded on June 10, 2015 at DJ Mustard's studio ... let's pretend that I like Britney music a normal amount)

But even those of us hardcore Britney fanatics who collect every version of each of her albums and get all of the exclusives were frustrated.

Owning a song is great, but these days, so much of the music industry (unfortunately) depends on streaming.

Britney Spears Wears a White Flower

Until Thursday night, there was no where in the US for people to (legally) stream "Mood Ring."

Streaming isn't just a convenience -- though it is nice to be able to just sit in your living room and bark orders to a cylinder to play you a song.

The stats for streaming also play a huge role in online stan culture, which is fueled by social media.

Everybody wants their favorite star and their favorite songs by that star to do big numbers.

Britney Spears is Filled with Cheer

Of course, "Mood Ring" isn't the only victim of album version exclusivity that fans would love to see the light of day.

Singer, songwriter, actor, and author Simon Curtis very correctly opined that Britney's "Amnesia" should receive the same treatment.

Britney has produced no shortage of bops, so it is extremely difficult to rank all of her best songs.

But suffice it to say that "Amnesia," which was a digital bonus track in the UK and Japan for Circus, always makes it onto my playlists.

Britney Spears Smiles in Miami

Truth be told, "Glory" was not Britney's strongest album. 

We won't try to dive into which was her absolute best (it's so hard to say), but that's beside the point.

If Britney can generate this level of excitement with one song dredged up from memory and made available for streaming, she can do it again.

And we can only imagine how much we will all be flipping out with joy when she releases truly new music.

Britney Spears Wears Victorian-Inspired Garb

That said, we would never want to rush Britney into anything, and we think that most Britney stans understand that.

She has already given us all more fantastic music than anyone has the right to request.

Britney is also still under her father's conservatorship. She is also focused upon her mental health and on being a mom.

She has a lot on her plate. The new music can wait.

Britney Spears Fans Accuse Her Team of Orchestrating Cover-Up, Faking Pics & Videos
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Britney Spears Biography

Check Please!
Wow. Britney Spears is ... just.... OMG. Wow. Just wow. With this girl, that's about all we can say at this point. Once the biggest... More »
Born
Birthplace
Kentwood, Louisiana
Full Name
Britney Jean Spears

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Photos

Britney Spears Glory
Brtiney Spears: Quarantine Six-Pack
Britney Spears Says Oops, I Burned Down My Gym
Britney Spears Has Lost Weight in Quarantine
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in Red
Britney Spears Wears a White Flower

Britney Spears Quotes

I miss it here so much! I love it so much! It makes me it's kinda like bittersweet coming here because I used to live here for two years. And when I come here, it's like, man, I wish I had my apartment here still.

Britney Spears [on New York City]

MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there to kick off their 25th VMAs?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Videos

Britney Spears Reunites With Sam Asghari, Sends Message to Her Haters on Instagram!
Britney Spears Reunites With Sam Asghari, Sends Message to Her Haters on Instagram!
Britney Spears I Burned Down My Home Gym, But at Least I'm Still Hot!
Britney Spears I Burned Down My Home Gym, But at Least I'm Still Hot!
Britney Spears: I Still Love Justin Timberlake Music!
Britney Spears: I Still Love Justin Timberlake Music!