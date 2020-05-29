Britney Spears Delights Fans with First Music Release in Four Years!!

Britney Spears has been making lockdown easier on us all, and was finally able to reunite with her hunky boyfriend.

Now, she has shocked and thrilled millions of fans by releasing her first new music in four years.

Earlier this month, Britney told her fans and followers that she had heard them loud and clear.

"You asked for a new Glory cover," she acknowledged.

"Bnd since it went to number one," Britney reasoned, "we had to make it happen!"

"Couldn't have done it without you all!" she gushed about her 2016 album, Glory.

But Britney had more up her sleeve than a new album cover for an existing album.

On Thursday, Britney stunned us all with the announcement that she would be dropping a track for streaming.

The track is out now and available for streaming across multiple platforms, including YouTube.

The song is "Mood Ring," and is available due to widely expressed demand by fans.

"Mood Ring" isn't technically a new song -- it was on the Japanese exclusive release of Glory in 2016.

(Specifically, "Mood Ring" was recorded on June 10, 2015 at DJ Mustard's studio ... let's pretend that I like Britney music a normal amount)

But even those of us hardcore Britney fanatics who collect every version of each of her albums and get all of the exclusives were frustrated.

Owning a song is great, but these days, so much of the music industry (unfortunately) depends on streaming.

Until Thursday night, there was no where in the US for people to (legally) stream "Mood Ring."

Streaming isn't just a convenience -- though it is nice to be able to just sit in your living room and bark orders to a cylinder to play you a song.

The stats for streaming also play a huge role in online stan culture, which is fueled by social media.

Everybody wants their favorite star and their favorite songs by that star to do big numbers.

Of course, "Mood Ring" isn't the only victim of album version exclusivity that fans would love to see the light of day.

Singer, songwriter, actor, and author Simon Curtis very correctly opined that Britney's "Amnesia" should receive the same treatment.

Britney has produced no shortage of bops, so it is extremely difficult to rank all of her best songs.

But suffice it to say that "Amnesia," which was a digital bonus track in the UK and Japan for Circus, always makes it onto my playlists.

Truth be told, "Glory" was not Britney's strongest album.

We won't try to dive into which was her absolute best (it's so hard to say), but that's beside the point.

If Britney can generate this level of excitement with one song dredged up from memory and made available for streaming, she can do it again.

And we can only imagine how much we will all be flipping out with joy when she releases truly new music.

That said, we would never want to rush Britney into anything, and we think that most Britney stans understand that.

She has already given us all more fantastic music than anyone has the right to request.

Britney is also still under her father's conservatorship. She is also focused upon her mental health and on being a mom.

She has a lot on her plate. The new music can wait.