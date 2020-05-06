Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne Broke Up, Because 2020 Hates Us All

It is with a heavy heart that we must report that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have broken up.

They couldn't even wait until the one-year anniversary of being spotted carrying a sex bench into their home.

On Wednesday, May 6, multiple outlets reported that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have broken up.

Cara and Ashley had been together for nearly two years.

Neither beloved actress has publicly confirmed the breakup yet.

Additionally, neither have fully purged each other from their respective Instagrams -- both of which include the above photo from Valentine's Day.

In August of 2018, Cara and Ashley were spotted kissing.

While it's not unusual for Millennials to be spotted kissing their friends, this sparked relationship rumors.

The couple did not confirm that they were dating until June of 2019, during Pride Month.

At the time, they revealed that they had been together for one year.

Next month would have been their two-year anniversary.

Ashley is best known for her role on the wildly successful and jaw-droppingly addictive Pretty Little Liars.

Cara is known for a variety of roles, from Suicide Squad to the currently running (and genuinely very good) Amazon Prime series, Carnival Row.

She is also recognized for her celebrity friendships over the years, from Kendall Jenner to Taylor Swift to Paris Jackson.

Suffice it to say that Twitter is absolutely distraught.

"Not my moms stop the madness kids and make up," wails one distressed tweeter.

Another laments: "cara delevingne and ashley benson broke up i hate it here."

As if 2020 hasn't already taken enough from us all?

Another begged for the news to be mistaken, writing: "god please not ashley benson and cara delevingne no no no."

Others managed to find some humor in the situation.

"Cara delevingne and ashley benson may have broken up but the memory of them carrying a sex swing into their home will live on forever," one tweets.

Notably, that pricey sex bench incident was in May of 2019. Who gets custody?

Days before the reports, in late April, fans were already fearing that this was the case.

"Waking up with thought of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are over makes me pinch myself to see if I'm dreaming," one tweet reads.

Notably, that tweet was from last week -- when this was just a rumor and a fear.

"What will happen to Sex Bench now? The tattoes?" the fan asks. "The new big House purchased by Cara worth $ 8M?"

A fan helpfully explained, in late April, why fans feared the news that was only announced on May 6.

"So i don’t know which," a fan detailed, "but one of them removed each other from they private page."

The tweet added that "ash friends been unfollowing cara. cara and ashley was just together like 4 weeks ago."

"Then i guess sum happened," the tweet concluded, "and they stop quarantining together."

We are absolutely heartbroken. We dared to hope that invasive Murder Hornets would be the worst that May would bring.

But it seems that misery loves company, and the entire world is a globe of anxious, panicking suffering that knows no limits.

On that note, broken up couples have been known to reconcile, and celebrities are no exception to that rule.

We wish Cara and Ashley the absolute best with wherever their lives take them next.