In early April, Anny and Robert Springs announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Anny now has an update for the 90 Day Fiance couple's fans on the baby's sex.

Speaking to E! News, Anny released a statement about her first child.

"I'm so happy to know that I'll be having a princess!" she begins, revealing that she is expecting a girl.

Though the statement was in Spanish, this is the translation.

"Knowing how it feels to be a mother," she reflects, "is such a beautiful feeling."

"I'm so full of love for my baby," Anny gushes.

She then continues her statement, directing her words at her unborn child.

"You haven't been born yet," she acknowledges.

"And I think of you every second," Anny marvels. "I love you."

It has been almost exactly one month since Anny first shared the news of her pregnancy.

She and Robert, who appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance last year, did end up marrying.

The couple had to overcome a number of hurdles to reach the altar, including grappling with family drama and disappointments.

When you propose after only knowing someone in person for eight hours, you end up having a lot of catching up to do.

Eventually, the couple died marry, though the nuptials were designed for those on a budget -- costing just a few hundred dollars.

But you know, an increasing number of folks getting married are saving their cash for better uses.

For example, buying a bed for Robert's young son, Bryson, would be a good idea.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans felt that Robert had made some unwise choices over the years, including taking a cruise when he has responsibilities.

This is Anny's first child, but not Robert's.

Young Bryson, adored by 90 Day Fiance viewers, lives with them.

However, Robert has four other children from previous relationships.

It was a stunning moment when he revealed to Anny that he had more children than she knew about.

Another surprise for fans who follow reports of the stars online was news of Robert's criminal record.

He is far, far from the first -- he had simply had a couple of arrests for driving with a suspended license, and one for driving without his plates.

Those incidents were many years ago.

Similarly, a couple of near-miss incidents involving him being threatened with eviction were also taken care of.

Anny was not an immediate darling to viewers of the show, who saw her as a gold digger.

To be fair to those critics, Anny did talk about a lot of material desires that she has, though editing may have robbed those conversations of context.

But to be just as fair, we all know that there are undercurrents to the 90 Day Fiance fandom who have some real, toxic biases.

Anny is a young, pretty woman of color. Those are four aspects of her being that were bound to make some folks distrust her.

Bigotry aside, 90 Day Fiance has also seemed to shift, focusing less upon genuine stories and more upon the eye-opening toxic relationships.

The couples who really make it big -- Danielle and Mohamed, Larissa and Colt, Anfisa and Jorge, Ed and Rosemarie -- have patterns to them.

None of those four couples should be togehter. None of them are together.

Fortunately, when the drama was over and done with, Robert and Anny were married -- and now, expecting parents!