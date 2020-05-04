Amy Roloff Mourns Late Mother, Shares One Huge Regret

It's been several months since Amy Roloff lost her mother.

As previously reported, Patricia Knight died last September at the age of 86.

Now, all this time later, Little People, Big World fans will get a chance to see how Roloff reacted to the life-altering and heart-shattering news.

This week's new episode of the beloved TLC series was filmed late last fall, right when tragedy struck for Amy and her loved ones.

In a sneak peek published by People Magazine, we get a glimpse of the Roloff matriarch reacting to her mom's passing.

"I got hit with some really sad news: My mom passed away," Amy says in this clip, continuing as follows:

"It came on a little bit sudden, so I need to fly out to Michigan to be with my family and attend her memorial service."

Added Amy:

"My mom was 86 and she passed before my parents celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary and you know, she was just having some health issues.

"Eventually they found out that it was her heart. So her heart was starting to give up."

The death of a parent result in unimaginable grief no matter what, but the timing just happened to also be very poor for Amy for another reason as well:

"I'll definitely be missing pumpkin season," she says on the episode.

Pumpkin season is when Roloff Farms receives its most tourism traffic. It's the property's most profitable time of the year by far.

Amy does note in the clip, however, that she was able to hang out with her parents, kids and grandkids back in 2018. She's thankful for that.

"Last summer was probably one of the best vacations I have ever had because all of my kids were there," she says.

"My grandkids were there and I was very, very happy that my mom got to see her great-grandkids, which she always wanted.

"She always wanted to brag, like all of her other friends, that, 'Yeah, I got to see my great-grandkids and I have them.'"

Amy was close to Patricia and doesn't have any real regrets about their relationship throughout the reality star's childhood.

But as she grew older? And her family expanded?

"Do I wish I had more time with her as an adult? Yeah, I do," says Amy. "I wish she could've seen my kids and her grandkids and her great-grandkids a little more often."

Tearing up in the sneak peek, Amy says her mother's loss has made her reflect on her own life, a common occurrence for those mourning.

"I think it's just a reminder of my own life, with all the changes that are going on in my life," she says. "It was just a lot."

Amy, of course, got engaged to Chris Marek just two weeks before she lost her mom.

And then Tori Roloff welcomed a daughter about two months later; and Audrey Roloff welcomed a son about six weeks after that.

Wrote Amy to fans in October, shortly after burying her mother:

Her life wasn’t perfect but she gave her all to my Dad, myself and my siblings because she loved her family.

I really didn’t have the opportunity to know my Mom well, on an everyday basis as an adult - because I got married and moved from Michigan to California, then OR and there raised my family.

My time with her were visits to Michigan and I tried to soak up every moment and story with her as I could.

She concluded at the time:

I will continue to do my best to live and love in my life the best I can.

She’s with the Lord now and though my heart is sad, her life and faith is my legacy I still have as my example for my own.

Thank you Mom. I love you, forever and always.