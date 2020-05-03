Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan Welcome First Child!!!!

Alla Fedoruk and Matt Ryan have a very special reason to celebrate at the moment.

And also a very adorable one.

The couple, who met and got married on 90 Day Fiance Season 4, welcomed their very first child as a couple back on April 29, it has now been confirmed.

This is the second kid overall for the Ukrainian beauty, who is also mother to a 12-year old son named Max.

And now Max has a sister!

"Welcom [sic] to this Wonderful World My Sweet Precious Girl Emmalyn Grace Ryan," wrote Fedoruk as a caption to the precioous photo down below, adding as hashtags: #babyishere #welcomebaby #mommysgir #daddysprincess #loveofmylife #sweetbabygirl.

Fedoruk and Ryan, who represent one of the more stable 90 Day Fiance couples in series history, revealed they were expecting just this past February.

"Photo credit to amazing photographer and beloved sister @scarola.iryna," Alla tagged a series of baby bump photos at the time, once again showing her penchant for hashtags by adding:

#miracleinside #blessed #pregnancy #29weeks #lovelybabybump #lovemylife.

As cited previously, viewers were introduced to Alla and Matt on season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Their unique history included having actually met on dating app years earlier... and then reuniting after the Kentucky resident divorced his third wife.

Though their family and friends weren’t sure they could make their relationship work, Alla and Matt defied the odds, getting married on a November 2016 episode of the program.

Four year later, here they are.

Still together. And now very proud and excited parents.

"So excited to share this experience with my amazingly awesome wife, Alla," wrote Ryan about six weeks ago when the pregnancy news broke.

It didn't end up being an easy journey, however.

As recently as the April 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, we learned that Ryan still had to go into work, meaning he was forced to quarantine separately from his family due to the Coronavirus.

“This has been a real trying time for me,” Ryan said on air.

“To finally have a kid and I don’t even get to enjoy all the time watching [my] baby girl grow, [or go] through all the different emotions with my wife, Alla, because I’m quarantined and stuck at the office. … [It’s] been [really] frustrating.”

We can only imagine.

"Matt has been quarantined for two weeks. It’s a hard time. We miss each other,” Fedoruk said on the same episode.

“I’m 37 weeks pregnant and I think that’s why I’m super protective about myself and a baby.

"The current situation in the world is definitely scary … I just want to trust that everything will be good. I try to get rid of these thoughts and just stay positive."

Thankfully, it all appears to have worked out in the end.

Matt and Alla are just the latest couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to welcome a baby.

Last month, Season 3’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced a son, while several couples from the series have recently confirmed they’re expecting, including Season 2’s Evelyn and Justin Halas... Robert Springs and Anny Francisco of Season 7 ... and, most recently, Paul and Karine Staehle of Before the 90 Days fame.

Congrats to them all!