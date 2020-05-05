Abby Lee Miller: I'm Done with Dance Moms! For Good!

by at .

Abby Lee Miller has, once again, said goodbye to Dance Moms.

The veteran choreographer, whose journey with this Lifetime reality series has been, well, quite a journey, made the announcement yesterday via Instagram.

Abby Lee Miller Lectures on Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer

"Nine years ago, we were in AZ filming Dance Moms," wrote Miller as a caption to the following photo, prior to make a very strange, pointed and bitter comment by adding:

"Satan stuck a pen in my hand insisting that I sign a contract! I was at the competition, literally in front of the stage, rehearsing a routine."

Miller didn't specify the identity here of Satan -- but she's taken many issues over the years with Dance Moms producers.

In her message, the polarizing television personality went on to give readers a history lesson as it relates to her landing the role that made her famous.

Abby Lee Miller on Insta

"I was at the competition, literally in front of the stage, rehearsing a routine," she wrote.

"I was kinda busy! But the show must go on, right?  I did my 8 seasons, 2 spin offs and now a new self contained competition show in the midst of our global pandemic."

Concluded Miller:

Thank you Lifetime for an incredible run and all I have learned.

But I have decided to move on and not extend my agreement. The next few weeks will be about exploring new projects at a new home. It’s an exciting time and more announcements to come!

Abby Lee Miller Stands with Pride

Miller shot to fame as the leead of Dance Moms, which debuted on Lifetime in 2011.

The often-controversial series followed Miller as she taught classes of young ballet dancers between the ages of 6 and 14.

For Season 7, Lifetime brought in Cheryl Burke and Laurianne Gibson as hosts after Miller quit in disgust with how she was being treated.

In a surprise move, Miller then came back for Season 8, which aided between June and September 2019.

Abby Lee Miller Fought Hard to Be Here

In 2015, meanwhile, Miller was indicted on fraud for allegedly creating a secret bank account to hide revenue from her classes, television deals and merchandising.

A year later, she reached a plea deal with the IRS and was sentenced to a year and a day in jail.

While behind bars, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hogdkin's lymphoma, which nearly took her life.

Miller was released from custody early in May 2018 and proceeded to keep social media followers apprised of her health status.

Abby Lee Miller Goes Back to Work

Now cancer-free, Miller is confined to a wheelchair and may never walk freely on her own again.

When we last heard from the star, she admitted that she came VERY close to death as a result of her cancer diagnosis and subsequent procedure.

On the personal front, therefore, Miller may still have a long way to go before she's back at full strength.

On the professional front, it's unclear what lies ahead for Abby Lee. But we're curious to find out!

Abby Lee Miller: I Was Abused in Prison!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Dance Moms

Dance Moms Photos

Abby Lee Miller Fought Hard to Be Here
Abby Lee Miller on the Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer
Abby Lee Miller Lectures on Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer
Abby Lee Miller Yells on Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer
Abby Lee Miller Stabs a Heart
Abby Lee Miller Smiles During Cancer Battle

Dance Moms Videos

Abby Lee Miller: See Her Walk Again for the First Time!
Abby Lee Miller: See Her Walk Again for the First Time!
Abby Lee Miller: Prison Guards Endangered My Life Because I'm Famous!
Abby Lee Miller: Prison Guards Endangered My Life Because I'm Famous!
Dance Moms Trailer: Abby Lee Miller Thinks Your Kid Sucks! Hard!
Dance Moms Trailer: Abby Lee Miller Thinks Your Kid Sucks! Hard!