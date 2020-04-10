Zach and Tori Roloff: Will They Have More Kids?

Tori Roloff gave birth to her daughter way back in late November.

Now more than ever, considering the state of the world, that feels like ages ago, doesn't it?

And yet... the beloved reality star is back in the news these days because Little People, Big World has returned with episodes that were filmed several weeks before she welcomed this second child.

On the latest installment, for example, Tori learned her daughter would be a dwarf.

Despite being married to a little person and also having a son with the same condition, Tori was taken aback and a bit emotional when she heard the news.

She and her husband, however, have since talked to People Magazine about how their children won't be defined by any restrictions of this nature, with Zach telling the publication:

"Whatever we got is what we were going to love and roll with... I think it will bring them closer than your typical brother-sister relationship [because they both have Achondroplasia]."

Now, in more snippets released by People, Tori and Zach have set their sights not just on Lilah and Jackson -- but on potential siblings down the line.

“Originally I was like, ‘Two kids is my max,’ ” Tori says in the latest issue of this magazine, which goes on sale on newsstands Friday. “But I can definitely see us having more.”

This has been Zach's ideal scenario all along, of course, as fans of this couple know well.

“I could do three or four!” he replied to his wife's statement.

The TLC stars, who now have a two-year old and a four-month old at home, are in the middle of sleep-training Lilah -- whom they’ve nicknamed Miss Personality for her expressiveness -- has been an adjustment.

Big time.

“It’s definitely different with two kids,” says Zach.

For Tori, however, it may have been a slight surprise to learn that Lilah is a dwarf... but it's also a familiar situation for her.

“I forget a lot of times that I’m the only average-height person in my family,” she says. “It’s just so normal to us.”

And as for when the husband and wife will expand their immediate family?

“It’s probably a little early for Tori to be thinking about that,”  Zach says, stating the obvious for someone who only just gave birth.

But down the line? Next year? Maybe the year after that?

“We’re loving the season that we’re in right now raising kids,” concludes Tori. “Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life.”

They really are two of our favorite people on television, due to their authenticity and affection for each other and their kids.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesday at 9/8c. on TLC.

