Zach and Tori Roloff: Jackson is an AMAZING Big Brother!

While Little People, Big World has just shown Tori and Zach Roloff learn that their daughter will be a dwarf, baby Lilah was born late last year.

Precious Jackson has had months to adjust to being a big brother. How is he handling it?

In an interview published on Tuesday, April 7, Zach and Tori Roloff opened up to Us Weekly about Jackson and his new role.

"We can definitely see moments and glimpses of him not wanting us to talk to [our 4-month-old daughter], Lilah,” Tori admits.

She explains: “He wants us to talk to him."

"But," the beloved mother of two opines, "I think overall he’s a pretty easygoing kid."

"The transition hasn’t been terrible," Tori characterizes.

Together with her husband, Zach, she goes into how "helpful" the nearly 3-year-old Jackson is being.

"Jackson’s all about order,” Zach begins.

“He’s Mr. Professional," he assesses.

"So," Zach explains, "Lilah has her thing and he has his."

"And those things don’t cross," he points out.

Any other eldest siblings finding Jackson very relatable right about now?

"But if she’s crying," Zach says, "he’ll go find a binky or a burp cloth."

The couple shares that, within reason, things have been going "great” when it comes to sheltering in place during this pandemic.

The parents do acknowledge that their kids are “in different seasons of life."

"Lilah’s a bit more chill and is not moving yet," Zach notes.

He then characterizes: "But Jackson is go, go, go all the time.”

Zach goes on to explain that it is for this reason that the parents “divide” their time.

“I usually take Jackson and then Tori will hang out with Lilah, or vice versa," he reveals.

Zach states: "We just divide and conquer."

Both parents agree that having a child is "more relaxing the second time around."

"With every kid," Tori reasons, "you have to take it in stride and figure out what each kid is doing."

"I think that things worked out pretty well with Jackson," she states.

"So," Tori continues, "we were like, ‘Let’s try to do that again."

Not all children are the same, but if it works, it works.

"We say we’re built for this,” Zach boasts.

“We love it," he expresses.

"It’s all part of the game, the fun," Zach says.

He acknowledges that "waking up at two in the morning. … It’s strengthened [our] relationship."

Zach also gushes about his wife and brags that she is a "great mom."

“I love watching her with the kids," he raves.

Zach expresses: "I think she just has that sense."

Some people have great instincts as parents. Others do not.

It is so heartwarming to hear that Jackson is such a doting big brother who will quickly leap into action to help his crying baby sister.

At the same time, it is encouraging that he has the good sense to enforce a division between her belongings and his own.

Loving someone doesn't mean taking their things or giving them yours, after all.

We can't wait for more updates like these as both Lilah and Jackson continue to grow!