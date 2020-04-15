Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules: Dating?!

You might have thought the Bachelor franchise had hit an all-time low with Peter Weber's season.

You might have thought the situation couldn't get anymore ridiculous than stars proposing to one another, breaking it off, and then boning every other contestant from their season a few weeks later.

But folks -- you were wrong.

According to a new report from Bachelor Nation spoiler king Reality Steve, Victoria Fuller is dating Chris Soules.

Chris of course, was the Bachelor in season 19 of the show.

These days, he's probably better known for the DUI that nearly landed him behind bars.

Victoria is the alleged "homewrecker" who made it all the way to Peter Weber's final three (fun fact: she also has a DUI!).

"One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can’t say I ever would’ve guessed," Steve tweeted today.

"I don’t know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules. Discuss."

See, Steve says he never saw this one coming, but if we had to pick one Bachelor rando for Victoria to end up with, it would be Chris.

Look at the facts:

We know she loves brawny country dudes (see her relationship with Chase Rice).

We know she's not turned off by the things that would turn most women off like the fact that a guy is already married or has en extensive criminal history.

And we can assume from her past behavior that Victoria is drawn to the wilder side of life.

And it doesn't get much wilder than putting away a fifth of Jack and doing donuts in your John Deere until the neighbors call the cops.

Victoria and Chris are a match made in ... well, not heaven, exactly.

More like whatever the Bachelor Nation version of purgatory is.

They're not evil -- like we doubt either of them has taken a life or paid to see Nickelback in concert -- but they're not exactly the kind of couple you root for either.

But whatever happens with these two, can we agree to a moratorium on Bachelor randos flying across the country to hook up with other?

That doesn't strike us as essential travel.