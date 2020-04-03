Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge: The Wedding is OFF!

Earlier this year, Vicki Gunvalson quit The Real Housewives of Orange County -- a show that she helped launch.

She's focused on her family, her podcast, her business, and her engagement. But now, that wedding has been postponed.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge in the Sunlight

Vicki's plan with fiance Steve Lodge was to get married this month, about one year after Steve proposed last year.

All things considered, Vicki was asked if she and Steve are still getting hitched in the next few weeks -- albeit with an altered ceremony.

"No. We’re doing nothing," Vicki announced on Instagram Live.

"I told him the wedding’s off," she added.

Vicki Gunvalson Engaged to Steve Lodge

Vicki then repeated: "We’re doing nothing."

But, to clarify, that doesn't mean that she and Steve have no plans to get married at all.

"I’m still engaged," Vicki confirmed during the livestream.

“But," she explained, "we were going to go get married in April and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that."

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge in Napa

"We’re still going to get married,” Vicki then affirmed, realizing how it must have sounded to fans.

She did explain that she's not exactly “rushing to get down the aisle right now."

"There’s a lot more I’ve got to do," Vicki reasoned.

She detailed: "which is keep this business and my staff who’s not here right now."

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge, Date Night

Vicki has her insurance business to manage while she and employees are social distancing and sheltering at home.

That is no easy feat.

Additionally, she doesn't want to endanger her family -- some of whom live across the country.

Asking Briana to take herself and her kids on a 6-hour flight during a pandemic would not be reasonable. Vicki's wedding can wait.

Vicki Gunvalson Selfie with Steve Lodge

Another object of her focus is her new podcast, Whoop It Up With Vicki.

"I said I would never do a podcast because I didn’t really understand who would listen to a podcast," Vicki explained during the livestream.

She felt that way "because I work all day and the last thing I’m going to do is listen to a podcast."

It may sound like she is insulting all of her potential listeners and calling them layabouts, but she doesn't mean to.

Vicki Gunvalson on Her Insta

In reality, many people listen to podcasts while doing physical, non-cerebral work, while commuting, or while working out.

Vicki admitted: “This podcast is a whole new world for me and so I think I’ve done six right now."

"We’ve got a couple in the bank," she shared.

"I just launched today," Vicki noted, as her guests were "Terra and Debra Newell [who inspired the true crime series Dirty John]."

Vicki Gunvalson All Glammed Up

It turns out that her timing could not have been better, as obviously filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County has been paused.

In early March, Vicki seemed blase about the coronavirus pandemic.

Just days later, she changed her tune with an exclusive statement to THG.

She explained that she didn't have time to even think about erstwhile friends or feuds because she is managing a business during this crisis.

Vicki Gunvalson Says It's Ridiculous

Vicki has been a controversial figure for well over a decade.

Some are hoping that her departure from the franchise will be a breath of fresh air.

Others cannot imagine the show without her, and hope that Bravo invites her back for Season 16.

But it sounds like, no matter what, she's keeping busy. Maybe after the pandemic dies down, she'll set a wedding date.

Show Comments
Tags:

