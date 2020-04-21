Tyler Cameron Continues to Drag Luke Parker... And We Are So Here for It!

Real talk:

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is complete nonsense.

Are we watching it?

Yes, of course, because we're living through a pandemic and anything that can take our minds off that for any period of time is more welcome than a Fantasy Suite invitation from Hannah Brown.

More real talk, meanwhile:

The existence of this confusing Bachelor spinoff is worthwhile simply because Tyler Cameron has been live-Tweeting episodes -- and he used an occasion on Monday night to hurl shade at Luke Parker.

Both men, of course, competed for Brown's affections on the last season of The Bachelorette.

Neither, techically, won.

However, Cameron dated Brown for a period of time and we're pretty sure the two had tons of intercourse while quarantined together last month in Florida.

So Tyler he sort of came out on top in the end. Literally, some might say.

Parker, conversely, was most definitely crowned the season's biggest loser because he sex-shammed Brown on multiple occasions.

The born-again Christian tried to guilt trip Brown for her enjoyment of taking trips to Pound Town, really taking her to task after learning that Brown slept with Peter Weber.

Parker also famously dropped the L-Bomb on Brown on episode two last year.

Which is what prompted Cameron to hurl shade in Luke's direction during his latest live-Tweeting barrage.

“Holy s–t we almost got our first ‘I love you’!

"Luke P was shaking in his boots worried about his record for fastest I love you in all time history,” Cameron wrote last night after Chris and Bri told each other they were falling in love on the aforementioned spinoff.

Here's the Tweet:

After having talked to Hannah for a total of mere minutes last season, Parker said the following to The Bachelorette:

“I know that the Mr. Right for you is a man who will love you fiercely. And I’ve already given you a piece of my heart, but I hope in the future, I can give you all of it.

"And Hannah, I can’t believe I’m saying this right now -- this is pretty crazy because it’s so soon -- but I can’t hide it.

"Hannah, I’m genuinely starting to fall in love with you.”

Cameron, for his part, has practically made a living by dissing Parker.

Last July... he compared Luke to O.J. Simpson, the former athlete who almost certainly murdered two people many years ago.

“How long till Luke and OJ follow each other on twitter?” Cameron Tweeted last summer.

Simpson -- who was accused but not convicted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994 -- had joined the social media site a month before.

As far as we know, Tyler and Hannah are no longer an item.

Much to the chagrin of Bachelor Nation.

As previously and disturbingly detailed, some members of this fan base are sending Cameron money so that he can buy Brown an engagement ring.

Seriously.