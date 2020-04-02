Tyler Baltierra: Our Kids Are Set For Life Thanks to Teen Mom and if They Want Out Now, We'll Quit!

Last month, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell warned that fans will be seeing less of Carly in the near future.

But what about Nova and Vaeda?

This week, her husband Tyler Baltierra revealed exactly when he and Catelynn will stop letting their daughters film.

Tyler Baltierra sat down for an interview with Awesome Dad to discuss how he and Catelynn view Nova and Vaeda's futures.

He says that they keep that future in mind every time that they sign on for another season.

"It’s a constant thing that runs through our brains," Tyler admits.

"Every time [MTV] calls us and asks if we want to do another season," he shares, "we sit down and talk about it."

"Our kids are getting older," Tyler observes.

"So," he says, "[we think about] what age are we going to be restricting filming."

Tyler even reveals that the couple already give Nova a choice when it comes to day-to-day filming.

"We ask Nova, ‘Do you want to film today? Do you want cameras in your room?'” he says.

Tyler explains: “We want to give her the option and freedom to determine, ‘No I don’t want to do this today’ or ‘I do.'"

"I think that’s super-important," he expresses.

Tyler values choice "because, at the end of the day, my kids were born into this."

“They didn’t really get to choose to be on TV or not," he points out.

"Me and Catelynn did that, as parents, and that’s what we do," Tyler says of choosing to become reality stars.

"I feel like it’s important to give them a little of that freedom," he explains, "to decide if they want to be filmed or not."

He and Catelynn are public figures and adults. They have been for SO long.

But now that Nova is old enough to be in school, they have taken into account that she -- and her parents -- may be recognized.

"Our plan with Nova is to keep telling her every single year, ‘Hey, [MTV] is going to come here again,'" Tyler says.

He adds that they warn he,: "'and kids at school may know who you are.'”

“We’re just kind of explaining to them as they get older, at their age level," Tyler reasons.

Nova is at about the age when children of public figures begin to notice tha their lives are different from other people's.

Ultimately, the plan is to put the children first.

"If it comes to the point where our children are coming to us and saying, ‘Listen, we’re getting bullied,'" Tyler begins.

He continues: "Or ‘I wish you guys wouldn’t do the show anymore,’ then it’s done.”

“It’s very simple," Tyler affirms.

"I’m not going to sacrifice their lives, their well-being, and [getting to] grow up in as normal a childhood as possible," Tyler declares.

He says that he and Catelynn wouldn't do that "just so we can continue to do the show."

"As far as [the kids] getting compensated for the show," Tyler says, "my kids are totally set."

He adds: "they’re totally set up for life."

“They’re great," Tyler emphasizes. "College is paid for."

"That was mine and Catelynn’s main thing," he shares.

He and Catelynn felt that it was important "that each of our children have trust funds that their [MTV] money goes into and they can’t touch."

But he also says that they hope that neither Nova nor Vaeda ever take their family's wealth - making six figures a season - for granted.

"I’m raising my children [so] that they’re going to be humble," Tyler states.

He adds: "and they’re going to know the sacrifices that their parents made to be on TV and expose all these things [about themselves publicly]."

"Me and Cate, though, we still live in the same county we grew up in, in Michigan,” Tyler notes.

“We live on a farm in the middle of nowhere," he accurately characterizes their residence.

"We don’t live outside our means," Baltierra notes. "We’re not, like, buying big houses."

"We try to just keep it as humble and simple as possible," the 28-year-old explains.

He adds: "And also try to keep our TV life as separate as we can, realistically, from the kids."

That sounds like a healthy way of managing their family's fame -- as long as it achieves results.

That may change as the kids get older, but for now, hats off to these two for making it work.