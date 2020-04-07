Tiger King SHOCKER: Joe Exotic's Husband Sides With Carole Baskin!

Tiger King is unique from many reality shows and documentary series, in that it filmed for several years before a single episode aired.

Actually, Tiger King is unique from other documentary series in just about every way, but let's stick with this one difference for now.

The unusual production schedule means, or course, that as events from several years ago unfold on their TV screens, the principal players might be just as stunned as the rest of us.

It also means that characters who were only involved in the later episodes -- such as Joe Exotic's current husband, Dillon Passage -- may be learning about Joe's bonkers past for the very first time.

Don't get us wrong, we're sure Dillon knew the basics of Joe's feud with Carole Baskin, but he'd probably only ever gotten Joe's side of the story.

These days, Passage is making the media rounds and discussing America's newfound obsession with his husband.

On the topic of "that b--ch Carole," you might think that Dillon would simply reiterate views previously expressed by his husband -- but you would be wrong.

Somewhat surprisingly, Dillon is not taking advantage of his moment in the spotlight to shout "Carole Baskin fed her husband to Tigers!" from the rooftoops.

Instead, he takes a much more nuanced view of the situation -- and he admits hat some of Joe Exotic's behavior was unforgivable.

Dillon was interviewed on Andy Cohen's podcast this week and he made a startling admission:

"I feel the only person Joe has really done wrong was the situation with Carole," Passage said at one point.

Given Joe's strong anti-Carole stance, the statement came as a shock to many listeners, but Passage tempered it by stating that he believes Joe was "being equally tormented by her" during the years of their feud.

He also claimed that Carole engaged in much of the animal abuse and neglect of which she accused Joe:

"I've never seen an animal being abused on the park," Passage told Cohen.

"Carole's doing the exact same thing. She's very pro-animal rights and not having tigers locked up, but her tiger cages look like chicken wire in my opinion."

Of course, Dillon didn't enter Joe's life until 2018, and it's unclear if he's ever even met Carole.

So he's probably just engaging in the same activity as everyone else right now:

Sitting around and trying to cope with his quarantine boredom by obsessively re-watching Tiger King and forming hot-take opinions.

Speaking of the series, we received some all-too-rare good news this week, as it was revealed that a new episode of Tiger King will be released on Netflix in the very near future.

Passage says he will most likely not appear in the new installment.

But fans of the series will get what they've been craving -- more details on the never-ending feud between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.