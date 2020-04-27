The Bachelorette Fans Continue to Drag Clare Crawley: How Dare You Diss Matt James!

A fan favorite has emerged already on the new season of The Bachelorette.

Despite there not actually being a new season of The Bachelorette just yet.

And despite there being at least some chance that there never will be a new Bachelorette season.

Late last week, Crawley sent a pair of cryptic Tweets that at least seemed to target Matt James, one of the men selected by ABC producers to compete for her heart if the aforementioned show ever resumes production this year.

"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime," wrote the reality star, adding:

Respect the opportunity you've been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC.

As you can see, Crawley did not name anyone in these Tweets.

However, the strong assumption that's been made by citizens fo Bachelor Nation is that she was directly her wrath at James because he has given a handful of interviews and he does have an account on the service Cameo.

But here's the thing:

James has mostly been out there in promotion of NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live ... that raised money for healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James -- who is actually very close friends with Tyler Cameron -- learned over the weekend of Crawley's judgmental Tweets and further explained himself on social media as follows:

“For those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week...

"Myself and Alex Bachman, my former teammate and current New York Giants wide receiver, pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight [against poverty].”

So, will James be on The Bachelorette for all those infamous wrong reasons? We can't say.

But he definitely appears to using these platforms at the moment for all the right reasons.

Crawley, meanwhile, has now denied that she was ever talking about Matt James.

The 39-year old responded on Sunday to Bachelor Nation’s Olivia Caridi, who replied to Crawley’s controversial Tweet with this one of her own:

Who is he??? Y’all are acting like I’m supposed to be able to deduce this is about a certain person?

"You weren’t supposed to deduce babe,” Crawley fired back.

“It was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value."

Not many Bachelorette fans are buying what Crawley is trying to sell here.

"Right, because there’s a bunch of guys who are doing interviews and cameos that are supposedly on your season,” a person replied.\

“I’m calling BS on this response. If I’m wrong, who are the men besides Matt?”

There actually is one contestant, but if Crawley was referring to him... she'd likely also be getting trashed by critics.

Apart from James, the only other suitor from Crawley’s season who is on Cameo is ex-NFL player Dale Moss.

However, he's a Special Olympics Global Ambassador and he hasn’t done any recent interviews.

However, he did conduct a cooking demonstration for the Professional Athletes Foundation and NFL Players Association on an Instagram Live on April 25 where he talked about how he’s staying healthy during the coronavirus quarantine.

How dare he, right?!?

Crawley is on thin ice with ABC viewers.

She was a stunning choice by network executives earlier this year.

Many fans out there wanted to see Hannah Ann Sluss as The Bachelorette and their bitterness over Clare's latest remarks may stem from their irritation over Hannah Ann being passed over for this role.

In the end, however, none of this may matter.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there's a decent chance no new episodes of The Bachelorette will air any time soon anyway.