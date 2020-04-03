Teresa Giudice Mourns Late Father: He Showed Us "What True Love Is"

Teresa Giudice is in mourning.

On Friday afternoon, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed that her father, Giacinto Gorga, had peacefully died earlier that morning.

He was 76 years old.

Wrote Teresa on Instagram:

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I.

"I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy.

"You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life.”

Teresa, who lost her mother Antonia Gorga in March 2017 at the age of 66 following a battle with pneumonia, also shared a video showing photos of her father throughout his life.

She then continued her tribute as follows:

You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno.

Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband.

You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now.

Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace.

While the reality star and did not disclose the cause of her dad's passing, Gorga had battled health problems for years, many of which were chronicled over seasons of the hit Bravo program.

In November 2019, Teresa left BravoCon early to take him to the hospital.

A day before his death, Giudice reached out to fans, asking for "any extra prayers, good vibes, love....please send my fathers way."

In response to the loss, Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, also spoke out about the great loss on social media.

"I can't believe he is gone," Joe wrote on Instagram, adding:

"The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be.

"I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that's all you want and all you've ever talked about for the past 3 years.

"You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you You were truly one of a kind. I'm so happy you're in no more pain.

"Rest In Peace Finally 4-3-20."

Added Melissa Gorga on her account:

Heaven just got another angel

You've been the only Dad I've known for the past 16 years. You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno.. they don't make them like you anymore.

Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you've always brought everywhere you went.

Run to your wife. She's waiting for you RIP we will miss you forever.

We send our condolences to Teresa and her loved ones.

May Giacinto Gorga rest in peace.