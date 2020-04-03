Tekashi69: RELEASED From Prison Amid Coronavirus Concerns!

These might not be the circumstances he imagined, but thanks to a combination of snitching and public health concerns, Tekashi69 is now a free man.

TMZ confirmed today that the rapper was released from prison on Thursday after serving 18 months behind bars.

Tekashi was arrested back in 2018 on a whole host of charges that could have had him locked up for the rest of his life.

Most of the allegations stemmed from his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Gang.

Tekashi took the stand and testified against two of his former gang-mates during a murder trial, and his sentence was dramatically shortened as a result.

He was set for release in August, but on Wednesday, the judge in his case granted Tekashi -- real name Daniel Hernandez -- an early release due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the terms of his "compassionate release" Hernandez will be permitted to serve out the remaining four months of his sentence at home.

Under supervised release, the rapper will be permitted to leave the house only for appointments with his doctor or probation officer.

Hernandez will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor, and in the event that the device malfunctions, he'll be required to videoconference with his probation officer on a daily basis.

Yes, Tekashi might find himself logging into Zoom every day, just like the rest of the world.

According to TMZ, the judge in his case determined that Tekashi "is no longer considered a threat to society," noting that "he'd already served most of his sentence."

The judge's ruling was not made public until Hernandez was safely at home for fear that gang members might seize their last chance at retribution behind bars.

Of course, that move serves as a reminder that the 23-year-old's future remains somewhat uncertain.

Snitching on prominent gang members generally isn't beneficial to one's health, and Tekashi has decided not to enter witness protection.

Despite the effect that his snitch status might have on his marketability, Tekashi still believes he'll be able to revive his music career.

And needless to say, he won't be able to do that while living in rural Arkansas under an assumed identity.

So we guess Tekashi will have a lot of time to put in work in his home studio in the months to come.

We just hope he has a hell of a security system installed.