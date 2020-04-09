Shereé Whitfield: My Mother is Missing! Please Pray!

Shereé Whitfield is scared and desperate.

On Wednesday night, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told Instagram followers that her mother, Thelma Ferguson, is missing.

And has actually been missing since March.

"Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!" Whitfield wrote as a caption to the photo down below, adding in troubling detail:

"I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family."

But it's gotten to the point where the former Bravo personality didn't think she had any choice.

Explaining that her "mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her," Whitfield went on to say that this is different.

"This is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends.

"Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home."

Whitfield was an original cast member in Atlanta, leaving prior to Season 5. She appeared as a friend of the program for various Season 8 episodes as well.

Continued Whitfield in her post:

HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other....

Family is everything!

I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful.

The ex-Bravo star concluded the post by urging anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

According to local police, Ferguson has been missing since March. She was last seen on March 23 after leaving her home in Sandy Springs to go to the bank.

She was wearing gray pants and a black shirt and was driving a 2009 Honda Accord.

Just two weeks before that date, Whitfield shared a slideshow of photos, which included a shot of her mother posing alongside her and her daughters Tierra Fuller and Kaleigh Whitfield.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia issued a press release, confirming Ferguson is currently a missing person.

It reads:

The Sandy Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family on March 23, 2020 after leaving her Sandy Springs home.

Ms. Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag: RMZ5773. Ms. Ferguson has ties in the states of Ohio and California.