Scott Disick: Pressuring Sofia Richie to Get Pregnant?

Against all odds, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still dating.

There's a 15-year age difference separating the two, and while that's not an extreme gap by Hollywood standards, the logistics of a millennial-zoomer romance are bound to get complicated at times.

(Yes, we've reached the point where the millennial is the old one in this relationship between two adults. These would be strange times even if everyone wasn't walking around with handkerchiefs tied around their faces like Old West bank robbers.)

Take, for example, the couple's alleged disagreements regarding the future of their relationship.

All insiders seem to agree that Scott and Sofia will get married sometime in the near future.

But it seems there's some disagreement regarding the timeline and what their life as a married couple will look like.

Sources say Sofia is pressuring Scott to propose, while he's pressuring her to ... give him a reason to propose.

Allow us to explain:

Scott has three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, and the two of them never even got engaged.

Apparently, he thinks Sofia's rush to tie the knot is ridiculous, considering she's not in a family way, and doesn't plan on getting knocked up anytime soon.

“He’s been going on about this for months, but Sofia’s adamant she’s too young to be a mom," a source tells OK magazine.

"There’s so much she wants to do in her life and career before she’ll be ready to start a family."

The problem, it seems is that 36-year-old Scott wants another kid before he hits the big 4-0.

However, 21-year-old Sofia rightly believes that a pregnancy and the demands of motherhood might derail her burgeoning modeling career.

It's at times like these that many May-December couples might decide that it's been fun, but they're simply too far apart in their visions for the future.

But insiders day Scott and Sofia are determined to work it out, and we think they'll eventually find some sort of common ground.

After all, Disick and Richie have been quarantined together for the past six weeks.

If their relationship can survive that, we're sure it can survive just about anything.