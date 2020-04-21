Queen Elizabeth Turns 94; Gets Snubbed by Meghan and Harry?

Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 years old on Tuesday, celebrating the occasion amid a viral outbreak that has shut down her country -- and the entire world.

This special occasion also took place in the wake of another trady:

A mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Canada over the weekend that killed 19 people.

In response on Tuesday, the Royal Family’s official social media pages shared a statement from the Queen and her husband Prince Philip -- who officially retired from royal duties in 2017 -- sending their condolences to the Governor General and Lieutenant Governor of this region.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the friends, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives,” the statement reads.

It continues:

I also pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police services who selflessly responded to these devastating attacks.

And to the emergency services who are supporting those who have been injured and affected.

The shooting is known to be one of Canada’s deadliest in history.

And while everyone close to the Queen also shared their condolences in various ways, they took a moment today to acknowledge the Elizabeth's birthday as well.

Early on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace posted a grainy home video of the monarch as a child.

“Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday,” the palace posted on Twitter.

“In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.”

In a second tweet, they toasted the “Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest-reigning Monarch in British History."

They did by posting a quartet of photos taken at various points in the life of the great “wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”

Elsewhere, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a photo of the couple with the queen at last year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, writing on the Kensington Palace Twitter accounts:

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today!"

All of these social media tributes, of course, prompted many Instagram users to wonder:

Where's the message from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Just weeks after they were officially emancipated from the Royal Family, did this famous twosome actually snub Harry's grandmother?

It may seem that way, but...

... Harry, Meghan, and their 11-month-old son, Archie, held a video call with Queen Elizabeth II to wish her a happy birthday earlier today, according to a U.K. rep.

The family is currently living in Los Angeles after shocking the world last year by announcing they were walking away from their Royal duties.

This arrangement simply adds to the unusual nature of Elizabeth's birthday this year.

Typically, Queen Elizabeth II would celebrate today more privately with her family.

Then, in June, a second birthday celebration is held at the Trooping of the Colour -- a military parade in London. This is a far more extravagant ceremony.

However, the monarchy has already announced that this year’s Trooping of the Colour has been canceled ... with no alternative plans so far to mark the queen’s official birthday.