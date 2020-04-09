Piers Morgan to Meghan Markle: Stop Demanding Attention During a Pandemic!

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared some big news with fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled a new humanitarian organization that they've named Archewell in honor of their son.

Now, that's a sentence that's likely to raise a lot of questions, and fortunately, we have answers:

1. Didn't Harry and Meghan give up their titles when they stepped away from royal life and moved to America?

Yes and no. The Sussexes have retained their titles for official appearances and correspondences, but will not be using them in day-to-day life.

2. Didn't Harry and Meghan already start an organization devoted to philanthropic efforts?

They did, but the Queen prohibited them from using the Sussex Royal name in their new lives as private citizens, hence this week's rebranding announcement.

So the change was necessary, and we're sure the organization will do some wonderful work in the near future.

But a lot of people feel that this is not the time for public figures to be making big announcements that have nothing to do with the current global pandemic.

And as usual, the loudest complainer of all is none other than Piers Morgan.

"Total number of f-cks the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0," Morgan tweeted in response to this week's announcement.

Usually, Piers' griping about Harry and Meghan is roundly condemned, but this time, he found a lot of support.

“There’s a time and a place to make announcements and now really isn’t the time, what would have been nice is a message of support to a country they say to love and best wishes to our PM," one follower replied.

“No one cares. Boris Johnson is fighting for his life, American is on its knees, developing countries are bracing to get slaughtered but we are supposed to care about an announcement of a charitable foundation??!! The Sussex’s have NO perspective," another remarked.

“Coming less than 48 hours after the Queen's speech and PMs admission to hospital shows lack of judgement and understanding of the nation's priorities,” a third user chimed in.

Obviously, Piers Morgan remains a sniveling toad person, who legitimately thought he had a chance with Meghan and is still butthurt that she decided to marry a handsome prince instead.

That said, he's right in the sense that this really isn't the time for celebs to be making big announcements about their future career plans, and the Sussexes' Instagram post did come off as a bit tone-deaf.

After all, the couple recently relocated to America, the country that's been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Moreover, the health crisis has hit home for Harry and Meghan in a major way, as Prince Charles has been diagnosed with Covid-19, and is currently recovering in isolation in Scotland.

Obviously, things would be different if Harry and Meghan had announced that they're in a hurry to get their charity off the ground because they're eager to join the fight against the coronavirus -- but that wasn't the case.

Instead, the Sussexes rather confusingly stated that they felt the need to announce their organization now, even though the official launch has been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic," their announcement read.

"Faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple continued.

"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," they concluded.

Look, we're sure Harry and Meghan's hearts are in the right place.

But we're equally sure they should immediately fire whomever is in charge of their public relations these days.