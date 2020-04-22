Piers Morgan to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: You're Miserable! Go Away!

Piers Morgan has positively, absolutely, with full-throated passion GONE OFF on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Yes.

Again.

The polarizing reporter, who trashed Markle two weeks ago for seemingly seeking attention during a global pandemic, has now banned the former actress and her handsome husband from ever appearing on Good Morning Britain.

Which we're sure is simply crushing for Meghan and Harry.

They were likely hoping to be invited on the program at some point in the next few days.

(Yes. We're kidding.)

Morgan issued this decree yesterday morning after Harry and Meghan sent a letter to four tabloids, basically telling the publications to shut the eff up and to stop spreading so many lies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the papers of running stories that are "distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason" in their message.

And Morgan was simply appalled at both the message and the timing of when it was sent.

The letter went out just a day before Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 years old.

Speaking ahead of reporter Nick Dixon's segment, Morgan said the following today on Good Morning Britan:

"We would like to take the opportunity to wish her Majesty a very Happy Birthday. Thank you for your continued extraordinary service to our country.

"There was a bit about Meghan and Harry as well but I can't be bothered to read it...

"Nick Dixon's at Windsor Castle, let's not talk about Meghan and Harry, I can't be arsed. Let's just forget about them."

But then, however, Morgan was unable to actually forget about them.

After a fellow journalist finished his report, Morgan said he wants to "focus" on the Queen's birthday and "just forget about the ones in Hollywood whining about their own miserable, poor lives."

Harry and Meghan, of course, now reside in Los Angeles.

Which is where Hollywood is located.

Once he got started again on Meghan and Harry, Morgan couldn't stop.

"Imagine starting your own war with the media on the Queen's birthday, in the middle of a coronavirus crisis, it's staggering," he said, adding:

"I just want them to shut up, go away. Seriously, go away Meghan and Harry, go and sit in your mansion and shut up."

Morgan has been anti-Meghan Markle almost since she started dating Harry, presumably because she refused to sleep with him.

He concluded his disatribe against them by issuing the aforementioned ban.

"Today we're banning Meghan and Harry from Good Morning Britain for the foreseeable future," ranted Morgan.

"You're done. Toast. It's over."

What a shame, huh? But at least these two had a decent run.