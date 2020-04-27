Peter Weber Responds to Shade From Madison, Hannah Ann: Some Girls Still Like Me!

What can we say about Peter Weber that hasn't already been said by the millions of viewers who were supremely annoyed by his wishy-washy indecisiveness during the most recent season of The Bachelor?

Was Peter the worst Bachelor in the show's history? That's still up for debate.

But whatever the case, there's no denying that Pilot Pete is not particularly well liked by the ladies who competed for his heart.

It's almost like they didn't enjoy the experience of being emotionally manipulated on national television! Go figure!

Anyway, if you follow any of Peter's gals on social media, you probably already know that he's been having a rough go of it lately.

Sometime in the past week, he decided to start clapping back, and thus far, it's ... not a good look.

Peter acknowledged his damaged reputation in an interesting way over the weekend.

Making a joke at her own expense during the NFL draft, Mykenna Dorn posted a clip from the group date in which she and her fellow contestants competed on the gridiron.

“Shook that I didn’t get drafted today,” she captioned the clip,

Peter reposted the clip with a caption of his own.

“Throwback in honor of the NFL draft,” he wrote.

“Cheering on my girls (that still like me) @mykenna I agree you should’ve been drafted…”

Mykenna was a good sport about it (and is clearly one of the girls who still likes him), writing:

“HAHAHAH @pilot_pete. Lowkey still mad you made us play football.. but it’s okay I forgive you.”

But some of Peter's other contestants are still a bit salty about his actions.

As you probably recall, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, then dumped her to pursue Madison Prewett.

And in a twist that no one saw coming, these days, he's dating Kelley Flanagan.

Hannah and Madison held back at first, but in recent weeks, both have been openly critical of Peter.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that Hannah has gone too far in trashing Peter.

That's not a concern for Madison, who let her ex have it with both barrels during a recent podcast interview:

“He had texted me two days before. And [then] he texted me after it had been out for a couple days,” Prewett said, revealing that Peter continued to pursue her well after filming had wrapped.

“He sent me this long, long text, kind of explaining himself, but not really. Just kind of sharing the current situation or whatever," she added.

"I was very kind back, I was just like, ‘Look, this doesn’t affect anything for me, like, we went our separate ways, it’s not like I lost something here.’ I guess, but I told him kind of what I’m saying," Madison continued.

‘What I’m confused about, Peter, is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.’”

Peter rather lamely clapped back, commenting on the interview, “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…”

There's always more to the story, Pete -- but the parts we know so far just make you look like kind of a D-bag.