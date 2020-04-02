Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan: Here's the Proof That They're Quarantine Boning!

For over a week now, rumors that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are dating have been circulating non-stop on social media.

At first, the reports were easy to dismiss.

Bachelor fans have been speculating about Peter's relationship status ever since he and Madison Prewett broke up (following their two-day relationship), and the Flanagan business just seemed like the latest round of baseless speculation.

After all, Kelley is a young, successful lawyer!

Surely, she's too smart to get caught up with a guy whose apparent goal in life is to bang every single one of his runners up ... right?!

And besides, the Peter-Kelley rumors were based entirely on a few photos of them strolling along Lake Michigan.

Unfortunately, a new pic provides ample evidence that Peter and Kelley are living together -- and probably doing a whole lot more -- during the global coronavirus lockdown.

Because adult celebrities just can't let teens have anything to themselves, TikTok has emerged as the preferred boredom-alleviating social media platform of the pandemic.

And the eternally-parched Pilot Pete isn't about to let a bandwagon pass by without hopping on board.

But it seems his content has been giving away more information than he intended.

Pete posted a video this week in which he dances to "Baby Come Give Me Something" by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign.

A Bachelor fan page on Instagram picked up on an important detail in the clip.

"In case u had any doubt that Peter is at Kelley's apartment," reads the caption on the side-by-side pic below, "the rug and chair from his cringey TikTok matches the one in her old story."

Yes, Peter is clearly quarantining with Kelley.

And the fact that he's doing it on the down-low is even more of an indication that there's something going on between these two.

The latest round of rumors started last week, when Weber and Flanagan were spotted canoodling -- yes, canoodling! -- in Chicago.

"They were right across from Marina Towers. They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk," a witness told E! News at the time.

"Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap."

At first, Kelley was dismissive of reports that she's romantically involved with Peter.

"I have heard that... I heard that I'm with Peter right now," Kelley told E! News back in February. "I'm not with Peter."

She later belabored the point:

"I promise I'm not dating Peter. I'm not dating Peter," Kelley added.

"You know what, at the end of the day, all of these interviews that I've been doing I said I think it's best for Peter to take some time to be by himself and figure out what he's doing, reflect on everything that's going on and just figure out what he wants."

Tellingly, Kelley has yet to comment on the reports that she's dating Peter.

We just hope she goes into this thing with her eyes wide open and remembers that she was his fifth choice.