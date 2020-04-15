Olivia Jade Giannulli: Those Fake Rowing Photos Are Ruining My Life!

The world has finally seen the photo of Olivia Jade on a rowing machine that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli allegedly used to commit fraud.

Now, the young vlogger whose life was turned upside down feels even more humiliated than before.

E! News spoke to an inside source who reported on how Olivia Jade Giannulli feels about the world seeing her infamous rowing machine pic.

According to the insider, Olivia "is fully aware [that] this predicament is ongoing."

"And," the source continues, "she will have waves of sadness and anger."

Considering that she is once again in the spotlight in the worst day, this time in photographic form, that is very understandable.

But Olivia is not in this alone.

She and her sister, Isabella Rose, were both the subjects of the same alleged admissions scheme.

According to the insider, the sisters have "definitely been leaning on each other."

"And," the source continues, "it's been helpful that they are going through this together."

But sisterly support can only go so far.

"The family is constantly stressed," the insider describes, "and there are a lot of ups and downs."

"They try to stay positive," the source affirms.

"But," the insider characterizes their emotional state, "it's a cloud over their head at all times."

For her part, Olivia reportedly feels like this scandal is getting worse by dragging on and on.

The insider says that she "just wishes this [were] over."

Many have remarked that Lori and Mossimo should have tried to be the first to grovel and strike a deal, as Felicity Huffman did.

Instead, they have been fighting the charges from the start, and the result is that the family's trauma has been prolonged.

The COVID-19 pandemic may not impact the rich in the same ways that it impacts most people, but everyone is feeling some effects.

"Olivia has seen her parents during quarantine," the source reveals.

"But," the insider dishes, Olivia "is spending most of her time at her boyfriend's house in Malibu."

The source adds that her boyfriend "[Jackson Guthy]'s parents have a compound in Montecito that they have been spending time at as well."

Immediately after the college admissions scandal story broke, reports said that Olivia was pissed at her parents.

After all, they had humiliated her and spent a tremendous amount of money (allegedly illegally) so that Olivia could live out their dream for her.

It has never been clear how much Olivia or Bella knew about their parents' efforts to get them into UCLA.

"Olivia is trying to move forward with her parents," the insider shares. It sounds like the stressed out family is healing.

It's not easy being the child of famous parents who are embroiled in a humiliating and frankly infuriating national scandal.

it has to be even worse when that scandal revolves around you and your short-lived college career.

Many have suggested that Lori and Mossimo would have been wiser to just gift her six figures in cash than to allegedly spend it on bribes.

Fortunately, Olivia has her good looks, her boyfriend, and her insanely wealthy family upon which to fall back.