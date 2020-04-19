Nick Cordero, Tony Award-Nominated Star, Loses Leg to Coronavirus

Nick Cordero is recovering today after having to have his right left amputated due to complications from Covid-19.

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed the news over social media this weekend.

"We got some difficult news yesterday," Kloots wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

"Basically, we've had issues in his right leg, with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn't happening with surgery and everything."

She explained the actor was on blood thinners for the clotting, but it caused "other issues" and, as a result, her husband was taken off the medicine.

"So, we took him off the blood thinners, but that, again, was going to cause some clotting in the right leg," Kloots said. "So, the right leg will be amputated today."

The day Cordero went in for surgery marked his 18th day of the star being sedated in the intensive care unit.

He's hospitalized currently at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he's been living with his family while performing in Rock of Ages.

Kloots, a former Broadway dancer herself and now celebrity trainer, provided another update on Instagram Saturday night.

"He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak," she wrote. "Good news."

On Sunday, meanwhile, Kloots posted an Instagram video of her and Cordero’s first dance from their wedding night.

In the caption, Kloots vowed that the couple would dance together again.

“Part of our wedding dance that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us. I love dancing with you @nickcordero1and we WILL dance again!” she wrote.

She also wrote the following, as an actual update on her husband's condition:

His blood pressure is okay, his heart is okay, even his internal bleeding has kind of calmed down, so everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster.

We’re still rooting for him to wake up.

Kloots she shares a 10-month old son named Elvis with Cordero.

She first told followers that her husband was sick on April 1.

The couple was told Cordero had pneumonia at the end of March, but Kloots explained he was tested for COVID-19, as it was believed he was misdiagnosed.

Since that time, she has been posting regular updates about Cordero on social media, urging her supporters to sing and dance for him each afternoon using the hashtag #wakeupnick.

A GoFundMe page has been organized by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills -- and it already amassed more than $292,000 of its original $250,000 goal.

Wrote Kloots in a showo of gratitude on Saturday night:

“We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there’s gonna be some changes that need to be made. That is going to really help us.

"There are medical bills and we’re going to get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg."

Over 40,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 in just the last two-plus months alone.

The outbreak has prompted a near complete shutdown of schools and non-essential business across the country, while such major names as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Andy Cohen and Kevin Durant have been diagnosed with the virus.

Please, everyone, continue to listen only to medical experts and stay safe out there.