Mike Sorrentino Meets Zack Carpinello: Should We Still Hate 24?

In its reboot seasons, Jersey Shore has occasionally tested the limits of viewers' patience with filler episodes in which next to nothing transpires.

But while we've lowered our expectations from the show's wilder days, we never thought we'd see the day when a meeting with a prenup lawyer is considered a storyline.

Yes, things got off to a rocky start on Thursday's episode of Shore, with fans forced to endure a lengthy sit-down between Angelina Pivarnick and a divorce attorney.

The most exciting thing to come out of it was the revelation that Angelina has a cat named Angelina.

After that, we were subjected to a lengthy Goodfellas re-enactment in which the body of a dead bunny was unearthed and re-located.

Needless to say, things were looking pretty dire.

Fortunately, the proceedings picked up a bit when The Situation met 24.

For most of the time they've known each other, Jenni Farley couldn't have given a crap what Mike Sorrentino thinks about her boyfriend.

But this is the new and improved Big Daddy Sitch -- a spiritiual guru who enjoys a particularly close bond with JWoww.

Jenni has been dating Zack Carpinello for quite sometime, but amazingly, we didn't see a meet-and-greet between 24 and the Sitch until last night.

Fortunately -- or unfortunately if you're a fan of conflict and actual drama -- 24 was on his best behavior.

At first, Angelina expressed some misgivings about seeing "the kid," which makes sense, as Carpinello groped her at their last meeting.

"I haven't seen 24 since Vegas. Me and Jenni, our beef is squashed at this point but this is still going to be very awkward," she said in a confessional.

"Angelina shut up, don't say one word, be calm, be cool, be collective and it will be fine," Pivarnick assured herself.

"Hi, Angelina," Carpinello greeted her, clearly experiencing no misgivings of his own.

From there, Zack frown-smiled a lot and wore a suit for some reason.

He made a good impression on the Sitch, and everything was kosher.

The question now is -- has this guy really changed his ways, or does he just have everyone fooled?

After all, Angelina's grandmother sees right through the guy, and she's never even met him.

The psychic grannie warned Jenni that Zack is only interested in her for "publicity," prompting Angelina to remark, "Ding, ding, ding, grandma is right again!" in a confessional.

Farley and Carpinello have already broken up several times because of her doubts about the guy.

Hopefully, she continues to keep her eyes open as this sketchy relationship continues.