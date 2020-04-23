Michelle Money's Daughter: Out of Coma! Walking! Talking!

Michelle Money and her ex-husband have a reason to be grateful this week:

Their 15-year old daughter, Brielle, is on the road to recovery...

... mere weeks after the former couple feared she'd never wake up from a coma.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ryan wrote that Brielle has actually started walking again following a skateboarding accident late last month that initially left her on life support.

It was truly scary there for a few days.

The proud father also shared two photos of wife Ashley and Brielle’s siblings holding up signs of support outside of the hospital, the teenager looking on from the other side of the window.

Pretty inspiring, isn't this one?

“With the coronavirus, Brielle’s siblings came to visit her but had to stay outside," Ryan wrote as a caption.

"Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations. Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water.

"To think that 10 days ago she hadn’t moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident.”

In late March, Money -- who appeared on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor and also on Bachelor in Paradise -- provided a tearful update to her social media followers.

She made it clear just how dire the circumstances were, and later took responsibility for the crash because she hadn't required Brielle to wear a helmet while skateboarding.

At one point, Money lamented how she acted too much like a friend to her daughter.

And not enough like a parent.

According to Ryan, however, Brielle has started to become more like her old self after doctors removed her from all medical machines.

“The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE!” he wrote.

“Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down.”

Continued Ryan:

"We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime. She will continue to work on getting her full strength back, but we are confident that she will get there."

This is just so great to hear.

It's worth noting, though, that Brielle isn't close to being 100 percent. And won't be for awhile.

"The doctors have talked with us about being extremely cautious for 6 months to a year, no riding bikes, running, sports for her, but that is a small price to pay for the injury she sustained," explained Ryan.

Brielle was hospitalized on March 29 after being discovered injured by neighbors, who made a life-saving call to the paramedics.

She was admitted into the intensive care unit and underwent surgery the next day.

Ryan concluded his post by thanking all involved in the recovery.

We continue to have a place in our heart for all of you out there who helped Brielle and us get through this.

As a parent, I cannot tell you in words what this whole experience has been like, from watching her in the ICU to the first time she moved, talked and then moved to the NTU, to receiving your prayers, fasts, thoughts and energy.

We owe you more than we can repay so grateful for all the good that was poured out upon us! Thank you!!