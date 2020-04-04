Michelle Money Gives "Rough" Update on Hospitalized Daughter

Michelle Money has issued an update on her daughter.

We just wish it were a more positive one.

On Friday, the former Bachelor suitor and Bachelor in Paradise star once again took to social media to provide information about 15-year old Brielle.

As Money previously detailed in tragic detail, the teenager was involved in a serious skateboarding accident last week -- it left her in the hospital, fighting for her life.

"Rough day today,” Money wrote on her Instagram Stories as she left the intensive care unit wearing a facemask.

“The hospital is taking all precautions and being very strict about parents visiting.

"One parent per 24 hour period. Brielles brain pressure is still not consistent and every day that goes by is so lonely. I miss her so much.”

Michelle shares custody of Brielle with her ex, Ryan, and only one parent can visit the child at a time due to regulations put in as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

This simply adds to the incredible stress of having a 15-year-old on life support due to fractured skull.

Money earlier said that her daughter has undergone surgery to relieve swelling on her brain.

But the swelling has not gone down nearly enough to be considered safe just yet.

On Thursday, Ryan Money told followers that Brielle “had the worst night since she has been [in the hospital],” with “the pressure in her brain” rising to “almost twice as high as it has ever been.”

A day later, he detailed Brielle’s progress after surgery and subsequent scans on his Instagram feed.

“The CT scan yesterday (the pics of her skull and the fractures are from this CT Scan) gave us a bunch of good news,” Ryan wrote.

"The bruising and swelling in Brie’s head has gone down. No new swelling. Also, Brie had a blood clot in her jugular, the angiogram showed the blood is now flowing through that vein.”

Michelle has pleaded with parents to force their children to wear helmets when doing certain activities, taking responsibility for some misguided parenting decisions she made with Brielle.

The former reality star regrets acting like more of a "friend" to the young woman than a parent.

Concluded Ryan in his latest update:

They have since got her pressure down a bit but are giving her much larger doses of medicine.

They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma.

They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today. – we have had a bit of negative news today.

Been a tough one. – THANK YOU again for your prayers – we are using them up.

Michelle -- who appeared on Brad Womack’s second season of The Bachelor in 2011 -- also said that she was trying to focus on the positive, sharing some good things that happened on Friday

"I had a really good convo with Brielle today. I had a few really great convos with Brielle today. It’s funny how much easier it is to talk to our kids when they’re totally sedated,” she said with an ironic laugh.

And lastly?

"The other really good thing that I cannot get over is how incredibly supportive my boyfriend Mike [Weir] is,” she continued.

“When I get home, there is a bath drawn, there is food ready for me.

"He has coffee for me in the morning, he makes sure that I get a little bit of exercise in, he gets me outside, he keeps me focused, he brings me a shake in the morning for breakfast.

"He’s, like, so nurturing and supportive and loving I could not do this without him and I am eternally grateful for my amazing boyfriend.