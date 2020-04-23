Meri Brown: Kody Doesn't Appreciate Me! At All!

Meri Brown has come out and said something both very obvious and very unfortunate on Instagram.

The veteran Sister Wives star, whose marriage to Kody has been under a microscope for years now, recently jumped on Instagram and seemed to send a subtle message to followers about her selfish husband.

That's how we've chosen to interpret it at least.

Along with the above snapshot of herself smiling outside in the sunshine, Meri included a quote that reads:

There will always be someone who can't see your worth. Don't let it be you.

Meri, as many followers know well, has written various cryptic messages along these lines for several months now.

Moreover, based on what we witness on pretty much every Sister Wives episode of 2020, it's impossible not to assume that Meri is addressing Kody with this quote.

After all, who else would be the person who can't see Meri's worth... if it isn't Kody?

The pair got married decades ago, but then got legally divorced so that Kody could marry his youngest wife, Robyn, and adopt her children.

Ever since then, clear tension has existed between Meri and Kody, with the couple basically splitting up in 2015 and Meri subsequently trying to date someone else.

Only to get caught up in a humilating catfishing scandal.

Fast forward to the Sister Wives reunion in 2019 and talk of a new beginning for Kody and Meri.

"What we've had to do is discover our new baseline," Kody explained almost a year ago exactly, elaborating as follows:

"Every marriage has a baseline, and it gently changes through the years for most people.

"Well, Meri and I had an abrupt change. Different culture, Different religious values, we might have just [gotten a divorce], but we're fortunate enough to be blessed to be a part of a family that is its own culture."

Blessed by this?

Or cursed?

Kody added that "the past is gone" in this same interview -- but he sounded a different tune on this new season of the show.

Kody sounded very caught up in his past with Meri, and very regretful to boot.

"Meri and I have just soft-pedaled this for so long," Kody told viewers of why he agreed to speak to a therapist on a recent episde, adding:

"Honestly, it's time. It's time for us to actually take the temperature of our relationship."

From there, Kody said HE NEVER SHOULD HAVE MARRIED MERI.

So... temperate taken, and relationship so sick that it's basically deceased, right?

Kody proceeded to straight up tell the marriage counselor this about how he got together with his first wife:

"Meri and I had a very fast courtship.

"I didn't know who I was marrying."

And now? He's sick of being blamed for everything and sick of Meri always playing the victim he said.

Translation: The guy doesn't appreciate Meri at all, which takes us back to her Instagram caption above.

"The relationship between he and I is gone, it's dead, it's over," Meri added herself back when one of this season's episode was filmed.

And yet: This doesn't seem to actually be the case.

Let us all pray it soon will be.