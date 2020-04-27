Meghan Markle: I Will Trash My Dad as a Liar... Under Oath!

The battle between Meghan Markle and her father is about to be taken to a new, explosive and LEGAL level.

In October 2019, Markle and her famous husband filed a lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday for publishing exchanges between her and Thomas Markle from August 2018.

The main exchange in question was a letter Meghan sent Thomas in which she asks her estranged parent why he has so frequently talked to the media about their damaged relationship.

According to the lawsuit, this letter was published without Markle's permission, in an unlawful manner.

It was done in an "intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question," stated Prince Harry at the time the legal paperwork was filed.

Fast forward to this past Friday:

A procedural hearing in Markle's court case against the Mail on Sunday was held virtually in front of Justice Mark Warby, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry and Meghan, who are living these days in Los Angeles, got up at 4 a.m. PST in order to call in to be part of the proceedings.

The most buzzworthy outcome of the hearing took place when Markle's attorney, David Sherborne, said his client had suffered "great personal anguish and distress" as part of an "agenda" against her in the press -- before making it clear Meghan would give evidence during any future trial.

Yes, Meghan Markle is prepared to take the stand.

Said Sherborne before the judge:

"The defendant [Associated Newspapers] wants to cross-examine her [Meghan] as to whether that belief is reasonable or not - and they can do that."

Thomas Markle, who never passes up an opportunity to trash his daughter, is also prepared to be called as a witness.

This would pit dad versus child in a legal setting to determine who is telling the truth about their feud and the letter Meghan sent to him in August 2018.

In court papers filed on Monday by Meghan’s lawyers, the Duchess has branded her father a liar, denying she knew her influential friends planned to reveal details of her deteriorating relationship with him - along with the aforementioned handwritten message.

Thomas, for his part, has said he felt a need to share the letter with the media after its contents were misrepresented and he was 'vilified" a People Magazine article, telling the Mail on Sunday:

"I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn't seem loving to me. I found it hurtful."

Indeed, previous to the release of Meghan's letter, a handful of Meghan's friends spoke to People about Thomas.

If called to testify, Meghan will be asked whether she was aware these friends would be ganging up in public on her dad.

No trial date has been scheduled just yet for this case.

If one does take place, look for it to be in late 2020 or early 2021 ... and for it to likely mean that Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle will come face-to-face for the first time in more than two years.

Is it too early for us to start popping our popcorn for it?

As previously explained, Meghan claims her dad's decision to give the note to the Mail on Sunday breached her privacy, copyright and data protection rights.

Moreover, her legal team has argued she was "shocked and deeply upset" when her "private letter" to Thomas was suddenly included in the pages of a tabloid.

However, the publisher fully denies these allegations - especially the claim that the letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning.

The company says it will strongly contest the case, claiming the story was in the public interest.