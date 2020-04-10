Meghan Markle: Hacked! Mocked as "Gold Digger" By Vicious Cyber-Bullies!

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their latest project -- a charitable organization they named Archewell in honor of their son, Archie.

Some felt the announcement was poorly-timed, as Meghan and Harry do not plan to launch their new initiative until after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

But regardless of one's personal feelings about the timing, there's no denying that Meghan and Harry's hearts were in the right place.

From the moment she entered the international spotlight, Meghan has made philanthropy and activism her top priorities.

In return, she found herself on the receiving end of constant criticism and frequent bullying.

Sadly, it seems that trend has continued even after Meghan and Harry's decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

While the exact date of the Archewell roll-out remains undetermined, the organization already has a website.

And on Thursday, the site was hacked, so that users would be redirected to the YouTube page for Kanye West's "Gold Digger" music video.

The implication being, of course, that Meghan is a gold digger.

The situation highlights the extent to which Meghan simply can't win with some people.

When she first started dating Prince Harry, royal traditionalists objected to the fact that she had already forged a successful career for herself.

Now, apparently the narrative has shifted, and Meghan's critics are arguing that she only married Harry for his wealth.

Mind you, it was only a few weeks ago that these same people were lambasting Meghan for allegedly pressuring Harry into stepping down from the royal family, a move that will force the couple to support themselves financially.

Yes, the Meghan haters can't decide on why she's bad, they just know that she is,

Adding to the absurdity of the situation is the fact that Archewell only came about after Harry and Meghan were forced to stop using the "Sussex Royal" name in their philanthropic efforts.

So the Queen forces them to change the name, and the public punishes them for doing so.

In that way, this simple act of bullying neatly encapsulates the two-front war that Meghan was forced to fight during her time as a royal.

Sadly, it doesn't look like her attackers are planning to relent now that she's a private citizen.

Meghan and Harry have not publicly responded to the hack, and in all likelihood, they never will.

It's a lose-lose situation, in that if they were to lash out publicly, they'd be branded as whiny brats, but if they remain silent, other bullies see it as a sign that the Sussexes are vulnerable targets.

And so, the parties responsible will likely suffer zero consequences, and Meghan and Harry will left wondering what form the next attack will take.

And somehow, there are still those who believe Meghan was motivated to put herself in this situation by anything other than love.