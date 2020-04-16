Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Struggling to Rebuild Reputation Amid Coronavirus Blunders, Source Says

We're living in unprecedented times, and no one knows exactly how to proceed or what's coming next.

You might think that under such circumstances, we would be a little more forgiving of those who fumble in their attempts to do the right thing.

But neither the press nor the public has ever given Meghan Markle the benefit of the doubt.

As you've likely heard by now, Meghan and Prince Harry have endured considerable backlash as a result of their response -- or lack thereof -- to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The couple announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family well before the virus began to impact Europe and North America.

Even so, there are many who feel that Meghan and Harry's behavior in the midst of the global lockdown has demonstrated a lack of respect for the severity of the situation.

When Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver last month, many felt that their timing couldn't have been worse.

They relocated just as the US surpassed Italy, Spain, and China as the country hardest-hit by the pandemic, and there was a consensus that the the move was insensitive at best, dangerous at worst.

Shortly thereafter, Meghan and Harry announced that they would rename their charity, but added that there will be no official roll-out for the organization until after the pandemic has subsided.

Again, they were harshly criticized for reacting to a global crisis in exactly the wrong way.

A third PR disaster was narrowly avoided this week when Meghan and Harry scrapped plans to purchase a mansion formerly owned by disgraced actor Mel Gibson.

Add to all this the widespread feeling that the Sussexes failed to issue an appropriately sensitive response in the wake of news that Prince Charles had tested positive for the coronavirus, and it becomes clear that the couple is facing their worst barrage of bad press to date.

Some critics have gone so far as to claim that the only public figures who have handled the crisis more ineptly are the ones charges with shaping policy in America.

Now, insiders are claiming that the royal family shares the public's opinion that the couple's response to recent hardships has been woefully inadequate.

“Could Harry and Meghan pick a worse time to quit the British royals?” royal expert Neil Sean told Fox News this week.

“While Prince William is busy doing his royal duty with various video link-ups and representing the Queen on the world’s stage, many people in the U.K. are asking why in a time of crisis has Harry abandoned all who have helped shape him and, more importantly, supported him throughout his life -- not to mention the British taxpayers who have also provided such a lifestyle.”

Sean says Prince William has reached out to contact his brother, but thus far, “nothing has emerged” in the way of a response.

“Good sources have revealed that they are shocked at how despite an ‘olive branch’ from William to return and help the U.K. through the crisis nothing has emerged,” Sean claimed.

“William, more than most is hurting from this after being so close for so many years as devoted brothers.”

Those who know the couple best say they appear to be in damage control mode.

There have been reports that Meghan is terrified of contracting the coronavirus, an understandable fear, especially given the fact that she has an 11-month-old baby at home.

Despite her misgivings, however, Meghan joined Harry in distributing meals to critically ill members of the West Hollywood community this week.

Regardless of their motives, the Sussexes deserve to be commended for their courage, their selflessness, and their willingness to set an example of public service for others.

Hopefully, this return to humanitarian action is a sign of things to come from Meghan and Harry's new life in Los Angeles.