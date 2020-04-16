Max Ehrich: Getting Ready to Propose to Demi Lovato?!?

Look.

We all want this Covid-19 pandemic to end.

We're all sick of being stuck at home and never seeing our loved ones and being afraid of getting very sick or dying if we simply go closer than six feet to almost any other individual.

So, naturally, we're looking forward to this outbreak getting under control for some obvious and personal reasons.

But now we have a less obvious and sort of less personal reason to also hope social distancing soon becomes a thing of the past:

According to Us Weekly, Max Ehrich is all set to ask for Demi Lovato's hand in marriage... once they can actually be in the vicinity of their friends and family members again.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” an insider tells the tabloid. “They think they make a great couple.”

They're also a relatively new couple.

Reports of Lovato and Ehrich getting together only first popped up last month, with Us Weekly also being among the first outlets to confirm the singer was dating the young actor.

The latter is 28 years old and is best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless.

He was actually nominated for four Daytime Emmys for this role and more recently starred in the 2019 Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo., along with the Lifetime series American Princess.

Max and Demi haven't been an item for very long, but they hooked up during rather unique circumstances.

The two have apparently been “getting really serious” amid the Coronavirus-related isolation period because, well, they've had no choice but to be!

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” a source says. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself."

We're so very glad to hear that.

Lovato split from Austin Wilson about three months ago, and also dated Wilmer Valderrama for six long years back in the day.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine's May 2020 cover story, Lovato confirmed she's "really happy" for her ex, while adding that the engagement allowed her to experience further internal growth.

“I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own,” she explained to the publication, adding:

“When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

The two-time Grammy nominee also opened up to this same outlet about her hopes for settling down in the future.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman,” she said.

"So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything."

Such as a perpetual future with Max Ehrich? We may soon find out!