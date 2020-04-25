Mackenzie Standifer: Ryan Edwards is Doing Great! Look at Our Cute Babies! Everything is Fine!

Ryan Edwards ... where do we even start?

The guy has had a lot going on for the past few years, and pretty much all of it has been absolutely horrific.

He's been arrested several times on drug-related charges, and he's spent some time in jail for it, too.

He's been to rehab a few times -- he was even in rehab during the birth of his first child with Mackenzie Standifer.

From everything we've heard, it seems like Ryan was prescribed painkillers years ago, and eventually he started getting them from friends when he couldn't get them legally anymore.

Many opiate addicts switch from pills to heroin because it's basically the same thing, only cheaper, and it looks like that's what happened with Ryan.

By 2017, he'd begun shooting heroin -- his first arrest was in March of that year, and he was found with several needles.

He spent the first few months of last year in jail after breaking his probation one too many times, and since then, he and his family have insisted that he's stayed sober.

He and Mackenzie welcomed another baby, he's back to making regular appearances on Teen Mom OG.

Everything is good, right?

Well, yes and also probably no.

We'll start with the good news first: Mackenzie shared some photos of the kids she shares with Ryan, Jagger and Stella!

She doesn't share photos too often, or at least not as often as most of the other Teen Mom cast members, so it's pretty notable.

What's also notable is how they both look pretty much exactly like Ryan!

Several of Mackenzie's followers pointed this out, and she agreed that they're both little Ryan clones -- "even down to the freaking eye color!"

They're both growing so fast, too!

Stella was born on New Year's Day, so she's just shy of four months, and Jagger will have his second birthday in October.

But Mackenzie didn't just have baby pictures to share -- she also offered up a quick update on Ryan.

One of her followers asked her how he's doing these days, and she answered "So great!"

We know, it's not much to go on, but the timing of the comment is definitely interesting -- just last week, Maci Bookout said on national television that she was positive he was no longer sober.

The episode was filmed back in October (some of it was filmed at Bentley's birthday party), and Maci had some pretty strong feelings about Ryan's behavior.

The day after the party, she spoke with a friend, and she said that the party was "the first time I've seen him since he got out of jail that, in my opinion, he was 100% not sober."

"I just felt like the cycle's starting all over again," she continued. "I just wish that someone that's close to him would say, 'Do you need more help?' and tell him it's OK if you do."

She also said that "If the last year didn't change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point."

"He won't hit rock bottom until there's nothing left for him to come back to ... He'll have to lose everything."

So taking that into consideration, it feels like Mackenzie's comment about how "great" Ryan is doing now was a bit pointed, right?

After all, Mackenzie does have a history of insisting everything is perfectly fine with Ryan when in reality it really and truly is not.

At this point, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Do you think Ryan is still clean and sober?