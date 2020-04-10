Lori Loughlin: Daughters' Fake Rowing Pics From College Scandal Revealed!

As we all know, Lori Loughlin is facing decades in prison as she goes to trial for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

At the heart of this story were photos of her daughters posing on rowing machines. Now, you can see those images for yourself.

Lori and Mossimo Giannulli filed to dismiss the case against them. Now, federal prosecutors have filed back.

E! News got a hold of phone transcripts, emails, and photos from that filing.

The accused ringleader of the scam, William "Rick" Singer, emailed Lori and Mossimo in August of 2016.

"I need a PDF of her transcript and test scores very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her," Singer wrote of Bella, their eldest daughter.

Singer suggested: "It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too."

According to the documents, Mossimo replied: "Fantastic. Will get all."

Then, the following month, he emailed Singer the above image of Isabella Rose.

One month later, she was accepted to USC and Mossimo was directed by Singer to make a payment of $50,000.

"For accounting purposes would I categorize this as a donation?" Mossimo asked in an email.

To this, Singer replied: "Yes."

Bella was formally admitted in March of 2017, at which point the parents were directed to make another "donation" of $200,000.

This time, it was to Key Worldwide Foundation, Singer's non-profit organization.

"Good news my [older] daughter is in [U]SC," Mossimo allegedly wrote to his financial advisor. "Bad [news] is I had to work the system."

Prosecutors allege that it was only 4 months later that Singer prompted the parents to "send an 'Action Picture' of their younger daughter."

This photo would be "for use in an athletic profile that he noted would falsely present her as a coxswain for the L.A. Marina Club crew team."

Mossimo responded with this photo:

Olivia Jade Gianntulli is shown here pretending to row.

Interestingly, Olivia's fake experience as a coxwain (the world's funniest word) and her passion for vlogging collided during all of this.

Apparently, one of her counselors at school expressed dismay and downright disbelief at her alleged rowing career, which was never mentioned.

This counselor could not imagine Olivia having time for all of this alleged boatwork considering her rigorous schedule of beauty vlogging.

According to court documents, Mossimo marched down to the school to meet with the counselor.

He accused the counselor of trying to sabotage Olivia's chances of getting into USC.

The counselor assured him that, hd he read the recommendation for Olivia, it was nothing short of glowing.

The counselor -- wisely choosing to not pick a fight with a millionaire bully -- made it clear that Mossimo had laid out the details of Olivia's coxswain experience.

The farcical absurdity of all of this is that Olivia herself openly stated that it was never her dream to go to college, let alone USC.

It's not just that her parents have so much money that they spent enough to buy a large, nice house to get her into school.

It's that Olivia is passionate about being a beauty vlogger and an influencer.

Lori and Mossimo would have been better served just giving each daughter a pile of cash.