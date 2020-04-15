Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: 90 Day Fiance Stars Welcome Baby Boy!!!

It has been six months since Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced their pregnancy. They were expecting their first child, a baby boy.

He's here!!!

Loren and Alexei took to Instagram to share the wonderful news on Wednesday, April 15.

"And then there were 3!!" they each wrote on their respective Instagram accounts.

They announced: "Making his big debut... BabyBrov!"

Clearly, they did not want to reveal their son's name just yet.

"When: 4/14/2020," Loren and Alexei revealed. No one blames them for taking a good twenty hours to rest before sharing the news.

They specified: "Time: 4:26pm"

"Weight: 5lbs, 10oz," the beloved 90 Day Fiance couple detailed.

Loren and Alexei then shared: "Height: 19 inches."

"Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great!" the pair of fan-favorites shared.

Loren and Alexei then added: "We will be sharing his name sometime next week... so be on the lookout!"

"During these crazy times," they acknowledged, "this is the smile we needed!"

This is a scary time to have to go to a hospital for any reason, but we are so glad that they had a healthy delivery.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance stars swooped in with hearty congratulations.

"Omg!!!! Congratulations!!! I’m so happy for you guys! You deserve so much happiness," wrote fellow mother Paola Mayfield.

Pao then gushed: "God bless your wonderful and beautiful family!!!"

"Congratulations, love! I'm happy for you," wrote a pregnant Anny Springs. "A kiss for your baby."

"Aw, so beautiful!" commented Avery Mills. "Congrats!"

Tania Maduro also commented: "Aaawwww congratulations!!! <3 <3 <3"

TLC themselves commented with their congratulations.

Loren and Alexei had more to share, however.

"Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple expressed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the day after welcoming their son.

“We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier!" they declared.

"With everything going on right now with the virus," Loren and Alexei shared, "this is the smile and light we needed!"

The coronavirus pandemic is a scary time to give birth, but we're glad that they were able to do so safely.

"Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m.," they reiterated.

"We are so beyond in love with him," the beloved couple gushed.

"And," they announced, "even more in love with each other!"

The genuine love between these two is part of what set them apart from so many other couples in the franchise. It's heartwarming.

Loren met Alexei when she was on her birthright trip to Israel.

The two were young, hot, and single, and sparks flew.

They were gracious enough to share their story of bringing Alexei to the US on 90 Day Fiance.

Notably, earlier this year, Alexei officially became a US citizen, earning him a hearty congratulations from countless fans.

As Loren and Alexei acknowledged, they were expecting the wee baby Borvarnik later -- in a few weeks, perhaps.

But just as some babies linger past their due dates, others come a few weeks early.

We are so glad that "Baby Brov" was born healthy and within the normal range for baby weights (the lower end is 5 pounds, 8 ounces).

And we are so psyched to find out his name -- next week!