Logan Williams Dies; The Flash Star Was Just 16

Horrible news out of Hollywood:

Logan Williams died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 3, his mother has tragically confirmed to British Columbia-based publication The Tri-City News.

He was 16 years old.

The actor was best known for his role as a young Barry Allen on the CW superhero series The Flash. He last appeared on the show in the season 2 premiere, which aired in 2015.

No further details regarding his death are available at this time.

But Grant Gustin, who plays the present-day forensic analyst and title character on the aforementioned program, paid tribute to his late costar via Instagram on Friday, April 3.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” wrote the actor, adding of the photo above:

“This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set."

Williams' other television credits included When Calls the Heart, Supernatural and Whispers.

Concluded Gustin in his post:

My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.

Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.

Other entertainers and cast members on The Flash have also expressed their sorrow over this stunning news.

John Wesley Shipp:

"Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan's family and friends in your grief.

When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow remembered Logan as a "beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh.

"He was just shy of 17 and had what I'm sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him."

Actor Mitchell Kummen tweeted:

"My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! Proud to play older brother Dude... You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom."

Logan's mom told The Tri-City News that his family is "absolutely devastated" by his death, and is currently unable to grieve together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star," she said.

Logan is survived by Marlyse and his father, Clyde, as well as his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.