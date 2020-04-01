Little People, Big World Returns With a Farewell to the Farm

Little People, Big World returned on Tuesday night with a premiere titled "Amy's Next Chapter."

And for good reason, too.

The opening installment of Season 20 centered not just on Amy Roloff, but on a major life decision and milestone.

The mother of four made the decision last year to sell her portion of the farm to ex-husband Matt.

This put money in Amy's pocket, but it also placed her in a never-before-experienced position:

After decades of living in the main farm house -- first as Matt's wife and as a caring mother of young kids; and then on her own -- Amy had to find a place of her own.

This was a daunting proposition, as viewers saw play out on the premiere.

At one point, Amy sat around with son Zach and boyfriend Chris and talked about her timeline for moving away.

“I’m really hoping I’m not still here during the holidays,” Amy said, referencing Christmas because the episode was filmed months ago.

This prompted Zach to respond:

“Really? What’s your worst-case scenario?”

“I’m here during the holidays and I don’t find a house until March," Amy replied simply.

When Marek then wondered why it would be “bad” for her to not have a place of her own by the holiday season, Amy noted that it was "just time to move on.”

If you'll recall, most of the previous season was spent with Amy and Matt fighting for an extended period of time, mostly over the state of their shared property and whether Amy would give in and sell her segment to Matt.

Fast forward to this episode and Amy asking Zach how their family would feel if she continued to live with them despite being separated from Matt.

“Oh, that would be terrible,” Zach admitted. “Dad would throw the biggest fit. I couldn’t imagine.”

Marek proceeded to ask Zach if Matt’s “anxious” for Amy to “get out” of the house, despite allowing his ex-wife to remain in this residence even after the sale.

In a confessional, Zach opened up about the transition within his family.

“I think my dad, he would get mad if my mom’s still in the house in March.

“And it’s just like, ‘Wait a minute. How long has it been that you said you’re going to move out? … What’s your plan here? What are you doing?’”

As loyal fans of the Roloffs know, Amy has indeed moved out and has also confessed to having a tough time with this new chapter.

But, again, this premiere was shot late last fall.

“My mom’s got baggage with my dad too," Zach added last night.

"It’s way healthier for her to move off quicker rather than later. So, I don’t know. I’m just saying that the tension’s going to grow between my dad and her.”

Elsewhere, while Amy was pondering a literal move, Marek Chris revealed his plans to make a significant romantic move.

He told viewers that he had “big and special surprise” he had organized for Amy to honor their third anniversary.

“I’m planning on proposing on the night of our anniversary,” he said with a huge smile.

Hooray, right?!?

In September of 2019, it was announced that Amy got engaged to Chris after her birthday.

“We’ve been dating for three years now, just celebrated our third year, quote, anniversary, and that’s when he asked me to marry him. I was so surprised. So shocked,” Amy wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I am so, so very happy. He’s an awesome guy. I love him to death. And I’m so looking forward to this new journey of us. Together. So anyway! I’m engaged! I’m happy.

"Thank you all, so, so much.”

Little People, Big World is officially back! It airs 9/8c on TLC.