Leighton Meester and Adam Brody: Expecting! Again!

Congratulations to are very much in order for two television legends.

We're not really exaggerating, either.

What else would you call the most popular cast members from iconic shows Gossip Girl and The OC?

That's right, folks, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are expecting another child!

A private couple, neither the actress nor the actor have actually confirmed this amazing news, which has the entire Internet buzzing.

However, pictures obtained by the Daily Mail clearly depict Leighton rocking a baby bump during a family stroll in Los Angeles.

This pregnancy comes just as the beloved couple is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, having exchanged vows secret ceremony in early 2014.

Meester and Brody are parents to a four-year old daughter named Arlo.

Rarely one to grant interviews, the Single Parents star did talk to Us Weekly about motherhood in September.

"People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them. Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them,'" she said at the time.

Meester then elaborating on how one can't truly understand this feeling until one actually becomes a parent.

"And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close," she continued back then.

"I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would."

Meester, of course, will forever be remembered for her role as Blair Waldorf on The CW's Gossip Girl.

Brody, meanwhile, portrayed Seth Cohen on The Fox's The OC.

The stars met while filming the 2011 movie The Oranges and got engaged two years later.

Meester previously dated actor Aaron Himelstein, while Brody was romantically linked to actress Lorene Scafaria and fellow The OC alum Rachel Bilson.

Last summer, Brody talked to GQ about his wife and their relationship.

"She's more inherently private than I am," he said of Meester. "I don't seek publicity but if I'm sitting next to you on the subway, I'll tell you everything about me."

In this same interview, Brody also addressed social media's obsession with his character ending up with Meester's Gossip Girl character in real life.

"It's not bizarre. To be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing," Brody said. "I guess love knows no bounds?"

Sure! We'll drink to that!

Congrats to the expecting parents!