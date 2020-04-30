Kylie Jenner Pays Birthday Tribute to Travis Scott, Fuels Reconciliation Rumors

Early on Thursday, Kylie Jenner gave her ex-boyfriend and perpetual baby daddy a big birthday tribute.

As a result, many observers around the Internet are now wondering:

Is Travis Scott once again slipping the reality star his big you-know-what between the sheets?

This is an x-rated and probably inappropriate way of wondering whether or not Scott and Jenner have rekindled their romance.

As you can see in the snapshot above, Kylie posted an intimate photograph of herself and the artist on Instagram Stories today, writing as a very basic caption:

"happy birthday @travisscott!!!! stormis parents!!!!!!!!"

Hours later, Jenner also sent the father of her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, love via Instagram.

“DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!” she wrote, adding along with a series of pictures of her and Scott:

“I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift.

"ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”

Love him? Forever?!?!?

What else needs to be said, right?

Aside from just writing some words about Scott online, meanwhile, Kylie also spent actual time with her very serious ex just a few days ago.

The rapper, who turned 28 on April 30, was spotted this week in the background of Jenner’s TikTok to his track “Out West.”

The reality TV star’s close pal, Stassie Karanikolaou, is also in the video, which shows Scott smoking as he walks by the two besties.

(Let's hope Stormi was nowhere near her father when he took part in this disgusting and dangerous act, right?)

Scott and Jenner were reportedly on the verge of an engagement when they broke up in October 2019.

While reports surfaced in March that the twosome reconciled, Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason Disick, shut down the speculation during his brief stint on Instagram.

No, really, Mason was the source for breaking news.

“Kylie and Travis have a really strong connection and continue that but they don’t consider themselves in an exclusive relationship at this time and are currently hooking up but nothing more,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life last month.

Added this insider at the time:

“They have so much love and respect for one another but they seem to want different things long term.

"Kylie’s family understands this and supports her and they’ll always love and include Travis on things because they consider him family."

Will the two ever make their romance official again?

We really can't say.

But as long as Kylie continues to make videos such as the one below, and continues to flaunt her ridiculous curvies, Scott will keep coming back for more in some capacity.

That much is certain.