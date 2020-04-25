Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Quarantine Selfies

Kylie Jenner has shared a pair of new photos of herself in isolation.

At least... we think these are new photos of Kylie Jenner.

It's not entirely obvious, to be honest, not at first glance.

The 22-year old mother of one is stuck at home, just like the rest of us these days, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, Jenner isn't bothering with her typical glam routine, which isn't exactly surprising. (Seriously, we haven't combed our hair or shaven in weeks. It's getting ugly in the THG home offices.)

What is surprising, however, is that Kylie is taking fans behind the scenes of her NON beauty routine, posting quite a few selfies of this makeup-free look.

For example?

Jenner uploaded a pair of photos late this week that depict her natural complexion and extensions-free shoulder-length bronde hair ... along with some very cozy and cute pajamas.

“avocado pajamas all day,” Jenner captioned this Instagram post.

Previously, Kylie joked (or didn't joke at all) that she's basically drinking herself to sleep every night during this quarantine.

She also shared some other pictures that got the Internet buzzing about her appearance -- in controversial and unexpected fashion.

For much of the time during her social distancing, Jenner has been showing fans her less-is-more approach to beauty by rarely wearing makeup and sporting her natural hair.

It's actually a refreshing break from what we normally see on her Instagram page.

And perhaps it will help folks out there realize just how unnatural most celebrities are when we see them in a public setting.

That's not meant as a judgment. It's meant to be encouraging to average people who think these stars are gorgeous, perfect specimens.

In reality? They have actual glam teams and they spend thousands of dollars on makeup products.

During a recent Instagram Live with friend Stassie Karanikoloau, Jenner opened up about how staying at home has given her the chance to put down these kinds of tools and focus on getting her hair back to good health.

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said explained, while running her hands through her bob-length hair.

Jenner, you see, almost always rocks clip-on extensions.

Just another way in which what you usually see from her has taken a LONG time to produce.

“I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” Kylie added in this chat, saying that she’s been doing all kinds of hair masks and is using argan oil.

Moreover, the polarizing star has also been taking a break from wearing acrylic nails.

“I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats,” Jenner said.

“My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass!”

We'rre pretty shaken up by all these changes.

But, then again, the President told Americans this week to drink bleach as a so-called cure to the Coroniavirus.

So we guess nothing should shock us anymore at this point of the pandemic.

What do you guys think of Jenner's fresh look?