Kylie Jenner Flaunts Insane Curves in See-Through Dress: Peep This Thirst Trap, Internet!

After some viral photos of her naturally pale complexion went viral last week, Kylie Jenner was mocked online in various parody posts.

Even fans recognize that, well, Kylie looks unrecognizable lately. But even the "new" Kylie looks tantalizing in these pics.

A lot of people's appearances are changing while they remain in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People accustomed to regular haircuts, manicures or other perks we used to take for granted are going without.

Others, who rely upon specific fitness routines or go-to tanning destinations, are seeing their bodies change.

Kylie's look is changing, but as you can see, she's leaving no doubt that she's still a walking, talking thirst trap.

"Lover girl," Kylie captions this pair of photos.

In the images, uploaded to give weekend Instagram-viewers an eyefull, she is wearing only a see-through white dress.

The first photo appears targeted at the booty-lovers who helped propel the Kardashian family to their current status.

But there's more to Kylie than her ludicrous badonkadonk, and she's happy to make that clear.

Kylie has a full hourglass figure, and is not about to let her army of followers forget about the top half!

Check out the way she poses so seductively while gazing into the camera in this jaw-dropping pic.

It's almost like she has 170 million fans for a reason.

It's easy to forget that, just days ago, everyone was laughing over how different she looked.

That is precisely Kylie's intention with these pics.

We're not inside the young star's head, but we'd imagine her goal is to take back her image - literally.

Especially after some photos surfaced last week that lit up social media in a way she didn't expect.

"The white women are healing," a viral tweet read earlier this month. "We are the virus."

The tweet accompanied paparazzi photos of Kylie with fair skin and visible freckles on her face in her driveway.

The caption obviously parodied some of the deeply misguided takes that people have had about clean rivers and parks during the pandemic.

(In reality, we can all do better, but most pollution is carried out by massive industrial forces, not by individuals - we can exist and have a clean world.)

Environmental issues aside, Kylie - seen here snuggling with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi - is a white woman.

Her father, Caitlyn Jenner, is white.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, is also white.

The Kardashian girls are half Armenian, but that's due to their late namesake, Kris' ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

Yes, by common definitions and understandings of the social construct of "whiteness," Armenians are white.

Just like Bolivians and Italians, their skin easily tans to darker shades, but they are considered white - and Kylie's skin is proof of that.

Kylie and her sisters have been accused of appropriating black culture and commodifying black bodies to enrich themselves.

Everything from the way that their curves are flaunted to their lip enlargement to how they wear their hair are scrutinized, and often fairly.

Their skin tone is often a target of criticism, as some fans believe that their makeup and tanning practices border upon blackface.

That is a complicated discussion with valid arguments on multiple sides.

Kylie has been taking the lockdown very seriously, in ways that some reality stars have not.

Some celebrities have been seen hanging out with family or sheltering in place with one group and then another and then another.

It is important to recognize that "mostly" following social distancing rules does not mean very much.

Kylie, however, seems to fully understand what that means - as she should, because as a mom, she is social distancing for two.

"Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine," Kyle posted last month.

At the time, the 22-year-old celebrity wrote: "I'm on day 8."

"My pregnancy prepared me for this," Kylie revealed.

"I didn't leave the house for months," she reminded her fans and followers. "We got this."

Some of us, due to our lifestyles and living situations, have an easier time remaining indoors and leading our lives in lockdown.

It is important for us to remember that extroverts crave human company and lacking it can compromise their emotional health.

Many people with depression are finding that lockdown is worsening their mental health. We should keep these folks in mind.

It's great that Kylie is doing so well during this pandemic.

We just wish that this were the case for everyone.