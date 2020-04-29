Kylie Jenner Deletes Bikini Pic After Fans Notice Embarassing Photoshop Fail!

by at .

Six weeks into this thing, most people are bouncing off the walls in quarantine, itching to get back to work, back to they gym, and of course, back to bars.

But some folks have adapted well to the new normal, and they even seem to be flourishing in captivity.

Kylie Jenner Poses in a See-Through Dress

Take Kylie Jenner, for example.

We're sure she misses her active social life and her lavish vacations, but Kylie is having no trouble adjusting to quarantine.

This is evidenced by the never ending stream of top-tier content the world's youngest billionaire has been posting to her social media accounts.

You want Kylie twerking in a bikini on TikTok? You got it!

Kylie Jenner Twerks In a Bikini, Gives Quarantined Nation Something to Believe In

How about something for the older crowd? Maybe Kylie making wine mom jokes about drinking herself to sleep during the quarantine?

Oh, you better believe Kylizzle's got you covered on that one.

But when you swing hard, you tend to strike out a lot.

And the Babe Ruth principle reared its ugly head this week when fans called out another Kylie Photoshop fail.

Kylie Jenner: Bikini Quarantine

Earlier this week, Kylie posted a series of bikini photos, which she captioned "Taco Tuesday."

There were no tacos in sight so, um ... yeah, just use your imagination on that one.

Unfortunately, Kylie couldn't resist using her pandemic downtime to touch the pics up a bit.

And without the aid of her staff to help her on that task, she did a less than stellar job:

Kylie Photoshop

Yes, it wasn't long before fans called Kylie out for altering her photos.

"Kylie is a master at Facetune and photoshop," one fan wrote.

Many others asked the valid question -- what the hell was Kylie even trying to alter here?

"I'm trying to work out what she was even editing," one follower mused. 

Kylie Jenner Crop Top Selfie in Lockdown

Okay, so they can't all be gems.

But at the end of the day, Kylie is still quarantined on her multi-acre estate with her daughter, Stormi, and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Our version of "best life" is Taco Bell delivery and running back from 7-11 in a mask and gloves like an Old West bank robber who just made off with a 12-pack of cold domestic beer.

We're pretty sure Kylie still has us beat.

Kylie Jenner Playboy Cover: Revealed, Very Busty!
