Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: The Marriage is Over!

Throughout a turbulent NFL career, Jay Cutler became known for often throwing the ball to the other team.

Now, as we just found out, the former All-Pro quarterback will soon be going out with other women.

Because he and Kristin Cavallari are filing for divorce.

The athlete and the long-time MTV personality took fans by surprise by announce their split Sunday via Instagram.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari captioned a photo (below) of the pair.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The pair got married in 2013 and share sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Their lives were chronicled on the reality series Very Cavallari, which premiered in 2018 and ran for 30 episodes on E!.

As far as we know, the split is not due to any rumors of infidelity on either side.

At the moment it really does appear as if the reality star and ex-Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins signal-caller's romance merely fizzled out.

Cavallari rose to fame as a cast member on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

She then starred opposite Lauren Conrad on The Hills, usually feuding with the fan favorite.

After moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in 2005 -- which never really came to fruition -- Cavallari appeared in numerous television programs as minor characters.

Since 2018, as mentioned above, she has starred in her own realty TV show, Very Cavallari.

It's uncler right now whether the show will air a second season that focuses on her single life.

Cutler, for his part, was a professional quarterback for 12 seasons.

He had an up and down career, falling short overall of the expectations many had for him after stellar run under center at Vanderbilt university.

He retired following the 2017 season.

Cavallari and Cutler live in Nashville, but had been chronicling their self-isolation (due to Covid-19) in the Bahamas over the last few weeks with their children.

They finally went home last Monday, however, once they were able to find a flight.

Cutler, meanwhile, also shared a photo of himself and his estranged wife on Instagram and posted the same message as Cavallari did above.

We wish nothing but the best for each star as they forge ahead.