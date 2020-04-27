Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of "Marital Misconduct" in Divorce Papers

On the football field, Jay Cutler was maddeningly inconsistent as a quarterback.

Off the field, however, the former first round pick was considered a rather consistently strong husband.

He and Kristin Cavallari seemed like a pretty stable couple for the duration of their marriage.

However, their fairly tale romance came to a screeching halt over the weekend when Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce.

Not just their separation, as many couples try upon an initial split. We're talking full-on divorce already.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the stars wrote on Instagram yesterday, adding:

We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.

This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Sounds like a pretty amicable break-up for two people that were married for 10 years and who shares three kids.

HOWEVER:

TMZ has obtained Cavallari's divorce documents -- and they allege that Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

Wow, huh?

On his end, Cutler never uses the word misconduct in his filing... and yet:

Kristin insinuates that her estranged husband has leveled such an accusation, adding in her documents that "any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband."

To be clear, we have no idea what any of this means. Not exactly, of course.

But it's very hard not to assume she's talking about infidelity here.

Cavallari is asking for primary physical custody and wants Jay to have visitation, while he's seeking joint custody of their two sons and one daughter.

Cutler and Cavallari made headlines earlier in the month because they were stranded in the Bahamas to begin their Coronavirus-related quarantine.

They returned on April 7, which is the separation date Cavallari lists on her divorce filing.

Cutler, meanwhile, lists the couple's separation date as April 21.

The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star says the grounds for divorce are both "inappropriate marital conduct" and "irreconcilable differences."

She also implies that Cutler has been somewhat of a deadbeat dad, writing officially:

She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties' minor children. Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent...

Jay retired from professional football in 2017.

According to a Hollywood Life source, being at home so much with his wife actually caused problems for the pair, especially any time Kristin's reality TV show was being filmed.

“Cameras in his life wasn’t something he enjoyed and it put a strain that he couldn’t come back from," claims this insider, adding:

"He has lots of love for her still and he is an amazing father so they will always be in each other’s lives, just not romantically.

"There has been some disconnect ever since he retired."