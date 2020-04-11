Kourtney Kardashian: Someone Knock Me Up! Please!

Kourtney Kardashian is done with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

For now, at least.

However, the former reality star has now made it rather clear over social media:

She is NOT done having children.

Does this mean Kourtney is pregnant?

No. But it does mean lots of people out there think that Kourtney is pregnant and the mother of three has responded to those rumors by basically saying she wants to be.

Allow us to explain, okay?

On Friday afternoon, the 40-year old replied to a remark on Instagram that wondered about the state of her womb.

After sharing a steamy snapsot of herself donning an orange button-up dress and exposing her mid-section (below), one follower leaped to the conclusion that Kardashian had another child on the way.

'You are pregnant," this person wrote, to which someone else replied: "nope, wish she was."

Noting their exchange, Kourtney set the record straight and responded:

"Put the blessing out there though," adding the praying hands emoji along with these intriguing words.

Kourtney, of course, is the mother of Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5 -- all with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

She isn't dating anyone at the moment, so it's unclear just who would fertilize Kourtney's egg with their sperm if she really did decide to get pregnant again.

But Kardashian also denied these same allegations in January, yet also said at the time "I wish" when asked if she was expecting.

Disick, meanwhile, has also been vocal about having more kids with his one true love.

In 2017, Scott said that he wants to expand their family in the future... even if the former couple never gets back together in any official capacity.

Perhaps you also recall that Kourtney said she was open to freezing her eggs during a candid episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2018.

Elaborating on her mindset with her sister Kim, Kourtney explained back then:

"What if I do, though? I don't know what I want. What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

Assuring her sibling that she wasn't ready over a year ago, Kourtney continued:

"If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second I would take out my IUD and I would get to work. Right now, I'm good."

Months later, however, Kourtney told fans that she was experiencing mood swings due to the injections she had been taking for egg freezing.

"I've been so up-and-down emotional 'cause I've been doing the shots for the egg freezing," she said. "I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I'm so crazy. I can't take it."

Is she baby crazy once more, though?

That's the question right now.

And, by Kardashian's own admission, the answer sounds like a resounding YES.