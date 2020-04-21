Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Shacking Up Together During Quarantine?!

Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday.

She marked the occasion with family -- but also remained mindful of proper social-distancing practices.

Kourtney Kard

Kourtney's mother and sisters stopped by her house and snapped selfies from a safe distance before returning to quarantine in their own Calabasas mansions.

Clearly, Kourtney's not messing around when it comes to the coronavirus.

So fans were a bit surprised to see her hanging out with Scott Disick the morning after her birthday.

Yes, according to Hollywood Life, Scott and Kourtney were spotted outside her home on April 19.

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Angry

Naturally, this led to some widespread rumors about the nature of Scott and Kourtney's relationship.

Kourtney is so cautious about the 'rona that her family wasn't allowed inside on her birthday, but she was in close contact with her baby daddy the very next day?

Well, it turns out the nature of Scott and Kourtney's activities are of the utmost importance here.

According to witnesses, they were spotted loading duffel bags into Scott's Range Rover.

Scott Disick Wears a Beanie on KUWTK 01

Some took this as a sign that Scott had spent the night, but those who have been paying close attention to Kourt's Instagram Stories know that the the former couple's three kids are dividing their time between both parents' homes.

“I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I try to schedule my work on those days,” Kourtney explained in response to a fan's question on April 15.

“I think it’s even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house," she added.

"They have their own dog over there. It’s just a different vibe in the different houses.”

Kourtney Kardashian with a Confession

Though the exact nature of the kids' schedule is unknown, insiders say the children spend five days with Kourtney and two with Scott.

Scott is definitely still dating Sofia Richie, and the two of them are quarantined together.

There have been rumors that Kourtney is back together with Younes Bendjima, but the two of them appear to be sheltering in different places.

So yeah, despite rumors to the contrary, Scott and Kourtney are not hooking up again.

She's just carrying on the proud Kard clan tradition of getting along better with her baby daddy after they've broken up.

